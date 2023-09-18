The 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges Rankings show Montana State University performing lower than peer institutions.
U.S. News publishes rankings for higher education each year. This year, 1,500 colleges and universities were ranked, according to a press release. The rankings place MSU in a tie with 15 other schools, ranked 304th out of 435 national universities. Last year, MSU placed 263rd. In the same category, the University of Montana is ranked 361st. Princeton University took first place.
MSU Vice President of Communications Tracy Ellig said the university stopped using the U.S. News’ rankings for marketing in 2021. MSU does not use the rankings to guide university decisions and has its own strategic plan, which aligns with the Montana University System’s plan.
“Honestly, from a marketing and communications perspective, I don’t even open emails from U.S. News & World Reports anymore,” Ellig said in an email. “I don’t know where we rank. Also, the university no longer provides data to U.S. News & World Reports.”
Ellig said this is was the first year MSU stopped sending data to U.S. News.
For national public universities, MSU placed 162nd out of 227. MSU Billings is ranked 102 out of 115 for regional universities in the West.
MSU’s undergraduate nursing program is ranked 86th out of 656 programs. Its computer science program ranked 192nd out of 554.
U.S. News ranked schools for their undergraduate economics and psychology programs for the first time this year. For economics, MSU placed 145th out of 309. For psychology, MSU ranked 234th out of 542.
According to the press release from U.S. News, there are 24 factors used to calculate an institution’s ranking, including graduation and retention rates, peer assessment and financial resources for students. This year’s rankings weighed social mobility as a higher priority. U.S. News defined social mobility as “how well schools graduated economically disadvantaged students.”
