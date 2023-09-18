Let the news come to you

The 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges Rankings show Montana State University performing lower than peer institutions.

U.S. News publishes rankings for higher education each year. This year, 1,500 colleges and universities were ranked, according to a press release. The rankings place MSU in a tie with 15 other schools, ranked 304th out of 435 national universities. Last year, MSU placed 263rd. In the same category, the University of Montana is ranked 361st. Princeton University took first place.

MSU Vice President of Communications Tracy Ellig said the university stopped using the U.S. News’ rankings for marketing in 2021. MSU does not use the rankings to guide university decisions and has its own strategic plan, which aligns with the Montana University System’s plan.


Patrick Bouman can be reached at 406-582-2648 or pbouman@dailychronicle.com

