Two House bills that would have created new regulations for establishing charter schools in Montana both failed in the Senate.
The competing charter school bills passed through the House and two Senate committees before being tabled on the Senate floor on Wednesday.
House Bill 549, introduced by Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls, would have placed charter schools under the control of local school boards or governorship by an elected committee.
House Bill 562, sponsored by Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, would have enabled the creation of independent community choice schools with appointed boards and no accountability to Title 20 statute.
On HB 549, lawmakers voted down the bill 8-42. The margin on HB 562 was much narrower at 23-27.
Bozeman School District spokesperson Mike Waterman said they’ve been monitoring the bills but have had a wait-and-see stance so far.
He said charter schools could have had implications on the movement of students to and from the district, but BSD has not made any projections about what that might have looked like.
No matter what the outcome was, Waterman said the district’s philosophy wouldn’t have changed.
“Bozeman already has a functioning charter school, so that’s a testament that we try to meet kids where they’re at and meet their needs,” he said.
Waterman said BSD has a good relationship with Bozeman Charter School, although the charter’s enrollment is low right now. If the school’s safety levy requests fail, Waterman said they will have to evaluate what the school’s future looks like.
Godfrey Saunders, superintendent of Belgrade School District said there is a measure of relief with the bills’ failure.
“Anytime you have legislation that affects schools and the operations of schools, it’s one more thing that you have to research and develop and have something in place to deal with that,” he said. “It’s a huge adjustment that we don’t have to deal with right now.”
Saunders said there aren’t the first charter bills to make their way through the Legislature, and they won’t be the last. For now, though, the district can focus more on dealing with the bills that do pass.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.