Two House bills that would have created new regulations for establishing charter schools in Montana both failed in the Senate.

The competing charter school bills passed through the House and two Senate committees before being tabled on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

House Bill 549, introduced by Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls, would have placed charter schools under the control of local school boards or governorship by an elected committee.


