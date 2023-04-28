Montana State Capitol
The Senate Chamber is empty of legislators before the floor session on Jan. 26.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Two charter school bills that were initially tabled on the Montana Senate floor were revived and have passed the Senate.

House Bills 549 and 562 were indefinitely postponed by the Senate on Wednesday, only to be revived on Thursday and passed on Friday. The two are competing bills, each with a different set of guidelines for setting up charter and community choice schools.

The language in the two bills was largely the same.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

