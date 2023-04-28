Two charter school bills that were initially tabled on the Montana Senate floor were revived and have passed the Senate.
House Bills 549 and 562 were indefinitely postponed by the Senate on Wednesday, only to be revived on Thursday and passed on Friday. The two are competing bills, each with a different set of guidelines for setting up charter and community choice schools.
The language in the two bills was largely the same.
Key differences between the two bills include that HB 549 would place charter schools under the control of local school boards or governorship by an elected committee. HB 562 would provide for appointed boards and no accountability to the Title 20 statute.
Both bills passed the Senate with a 27-21 vote.
There was no debate by senators about HB 549, but there was on HB 562.
Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula, said the bill would minimize the integrity of public schools and has minimal accountability.
“This is a tough day, in my humble opinion, for the students and the families of Montana. This bill threatens the core of our communities: our schools,” O’Brien said.
Sen. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, said she has been on a rural school board, and it’s important to make sure children are educated in a fashion that parents agree with.
“This is in fact a very hopeful day for Montana in that we have the ability to set forth the goals and priorities for our very own children in this state. We need choice,” she said.
Sen. Christopher Pope, D-Bozeman, told the Senate that the bill is about public funding going to private school. Sen. Brad Molnar, who said he is a proponent of school choice, told the Senate that boards of trustees must be elected, and HB 562 doesn’t do that.
The bills passed the House last month. They will now head to the governor’s desk.
