Audrey Keith is excited to see whales, Rosemary Davidson is looking forward to exploring glaciers up close, and Lillian Williamson is glad she gets to experience it all alongside her classmates.
Students from two Bozeman area field schools — Peak Potential Academy and Bozeman Field School — are anticipating their upcoming expedition trip to get hands-on experience studying the effects of coastal climate change in Southeast Alaska.
Tongass National Forest and Glacier Bay National Park are on the agenda, where students will have the chance to study glaciers, chat with experts in the field and search for whales, sea otters and other wildlife.
Peak Potential — a fourth through eighth grade school — and Bozeman Field School — a ninth through 12th grade school — have partnered for an eight day trip on the National Geographic research vessel Sea Lion with Lindblad Expeditions.
The students, along with teachers and a handful of parent chaperones, depart on May 13.
“Climate change is a big, difficult and complicated subject. When you see it right up in front of you, when you’re seeing glaciers up close and personal, the effects of climate change make sense,” said Rab Cummings, co-founder of Peak Potential. “… We believe in having kids get their feet muddy and their hands dirty.”
Cummings previously worked for over a decade as a natural history expedition leader with Lindblad Expeditions–National Geographic. When Lindblad Expeditions signed on with the trip, the school invited the Bozeman Field School to partner on the expedition.
The Bozeman Field School had originally planned a 10-day trip to the Olympic Peninsula for its summer expedition, where students would explore a temperate rainforest and salmon ecology. When first approached by Cummings, the school was eager to join the trip, according to Terry Hollingsworth, director of operations at the Bozeman Field School.
To prepare for their upcoming trip, students at the two schools have spent the last few months studying the geography, natural history, ecology, and history of Southeast Alaska. Hollingsworth said students at the Bozeman Field School have chosen topics that relate to Southeast Alaska to research and present to their classmates.
Roberto Valdivia, an 11th grader in the Bozeman Field School, said it’s nice living in Montana with all the state has to offer but traveling to Alaska will be a whole new experience.
“I get to see a lot of things I’ve never seen before,” Valdivia said, highlighting glaciers and whales as two items he’s excited to see.
In classes, Valdivia said he’s been learning about Alaska’s history, the Bering Land Bridge, geological expeditions into Alaska and the plants and wildlife found there.
In addition to studying specific Alaska topics, students have discussed having a National Geographic explorer’s mindset, Cummings said. It includes being open to seeing, exploring, documenting what you see and reporting it back in ways that help people understand the world better.
Through a partnership with the Montana Science Center, the schools are ensuring students have an opportunity to share what they experienced with Bozeman. The students will put together an exhibit featuring photos and journal excerpts scheduled to go up at the museum in late-August or September, Hayes said.
It was important for both schools to ensure all students would be able to attend the trip, regardless of family finances.
“It’s an elite experience in that it’s totally unique and extraordinary but we really bend over backwards to ensure this is not something that is reserved for those with the economic means,” said Christa Hayes, co-founder of Peak Potential.
It’s the same approach the schools take with their tuition, Hayes and Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth said most of the Bozeman Field School students also receive financial aid for tuition, with the school providing over $200,000 in assistance. The school was able to finance their students’ participation in the expedition using its regular tuition money, Hollingsworth said, with board members fundraising additional money.
Hayes estimated around 70% of its enrolled students receive some level of financial aid for tuition, and the school ensured all of its students could participate in the Alaska exploration regardless of their ability to fundraise.
“We pride ourselves on being inclusive to all students, independent of ability to pay,” Hayes said.
Both schools said expedition learning is a key part of their schools.
Part of the expedition learning includes ensuring students stay present. Hayes and Hollingsworth said students won’t have cell phones with them during the expedition. Teachers and parents will for safety purposes.
“Even though that’s hard for (the students), that’s something they really value and enjoy being present in their community,” Hollingsworth said.
Fifth grader Teagan Burke and seventh grader Everett June are anticipating seeing wildlife that isn’t found in Montana and learning more about the geographic features of a new state.
“I’m looking forward to seeing glaciers and learning how they carved over the land,” June said.