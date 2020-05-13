Two Bozeman High School seniors have been named $2,500 National Merit Scholarship Corp. winners.
They are Irene Liang, who is considering a career in public health, and Owen Mitchell, who is interested in aerospace engineering. They are two of Bozeman High’s 11 National Merit semifinalists, who are also eligible for scholarships from colleges, companies and other sources.
Nationally 2,500 Merit Scholar were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
