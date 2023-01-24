Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Pete Schmieding remembers when his now-adopted daughter Maya Hyolmo told him, “Dad, I’m the only one left.” He did not know what she meant at the time, but once he learned more about her life, he was compelled to highlight it in a documentary film.

Hyolmo, who is now 20 and is training to become a nurse, meant that out of all the girls she grew up with while attending primary school in northern Nepal, she was the only one who was not trafficked, married off at a young age or sent overseas to work, Schmieding said.

Hearing that was heartbreaking for Schmieding, a practicing dentist in Bozeman and the president of Tsering’s Fund — a Bozeman-based nonprofit that provides educational scholarships for children, particularly girls who are more vulnerable to trafficking, in Nepal.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.