Pete Schmieding remembers when his now-adopted daughter Maya Hyolmo told him, “Dad, I’m the only one left.” He did not know what she meant at the time, but once he learned more about her life, he was compelled to highlight it in a documentary film.
Hyolmo, who is now 20 and is training to become a nurse, meant that out of all the girls she grew up with while attending primary school in northern Nepal, she was the only one who was not trafficked, married off at a young age or sent overseas to work, Schmieding said.
The organization’s ultimate goal “is to create more Mayas and less of the girls she grew up with.” More than 400 students have been sponsored through the organization, which has also supported several orphanages and has rebuilt schools after Nepal’s 2015 earthquake, he said.
In the past few years, Schmieding produced and cinematographers Wes Overvold and Erika Share directed “Helambu” — a documentary film that spotlights Hyolmo’s life, revealing how Melamchi Ghyang, a secondary school in the Helambu region of Nepal, is helping young girls like her to build better lives through educational opportunities.
“We seek out young girls when they’re in third, fourth and fifth grade, when they’re vulnerable and they come from poor families,” Schmieding said. “We put many of them in Melamchi Ghyang school, and you can see it’s the finest school in Nepal. They’re getting an unbelievable education.”
The 2022 documentary was a finalist at the Banff Mountain Film Festival, and people can stream it through the London Mountain Film Festival next month, Schmieding said. On Wednesday, it will be screened at Montana State University’s Inspiration Hall at 6 p.m.
Admission to see the documentary is free, and there will be a question and answer segment with the filmmakers afterward, Schmieding said. Students and faculty from MSU’s School of Architecture, who are working on a hospital project in Nepal with Tsering’s Fund, are also expected to attend.
By building a hospital in Helambu, the leaders at Tsering’s Fund hope to improve the population’s ability to access medical care in the region. A group of students from MSU’s School of Architecture are working toward designing the hospital building, according to Schmieding.
“Everything’s in line for the hospital except for the money,” he said. “It’s been a miracle of the stars aligning and people who’ve crossed my path in the last five months… Now all I have to do is find somebody to donate a little over $1 million.”
Tsering’s Fund is supporting about 16 girls as they pursue an education in nursing, and the hope is that some of them will eventually go back to Helambu to practice. Maya is first in her class at nursing school and she’s planning to study at MSU soon.
When they were young, Maya and her brother Karsang Hyolmo lost both their mother and father, within a month’s time, due to illness. That’s part of why Maya’s dream is to build a hospital in Helambu, Schmieding said.
“Maya feels that if her parents had gotten some medical care, they would not have died,” he said. At the same time, Maya’s uncle, who is also featured in the film, is a Bombo — a Hyolmo shaman and expert in spiritual medicine.
In that way, Maya represents the transition from Bomboism to Western medicine, and Schmieding believes the future in Helambu is going to be a mixture of both.
He noted that the collateral damage of the work of Tsering’s Fund is that as more young people leave the region to obtain western education, fewer boys are being trained to be Bombos, and many traditions and cultures are slowly disappearing, he said.
Schmieding said that Tsering’s Fund has grown over time through word of mouth and through people watching its documentary films “Helambu” and “Namaste Ramila.” Many of the group’s donors and sponsors come from Big Sky, and get connected through Facebook.
It costs approximately $600 per year for a sponsor to fund a child’s education at Melamchi Ghyang. It’s also relatively inexpensive to fund a child’s college education, depending on what they decide to study and whether they have relatives to live with.
Schmieding said that in addition, he’s always looking for dentists to come and volunteer at Melamchi Ghyang’s dental clinic, and if the construction of the hospital comes to pass, he’ll be looking for help with that project too.
