Grace Finley likes looking at people’s faces and making them beautiful. “I like the feeling of a new haircut and a new color because you kind of feel refreshed and renewed and like you kind of have a new slate,” she said.
When Finley, 17, was in eighth grade, she dyed her own hair for the first time and was hooked. Ever since, she has been interested in making cosmetology her career after high school. Right now, she’s in the HiSET (High School Equivalency Test) program with Bozeman Public Schools.
Like Finley, more graduating students in Bozeman are choosing not to attend a four-year college right away, and advisers say they’re moving away from pushing college as the only option.
In Bozeman and across the state, students are looking further.
At Bozeman High School, the number of graduates reporting that they will enter vocational or technical programs has gone up 3% over the last four years. Last year at Gallatin High School, 7% of students reported that they would be entering these programs after graduation. Ten percent of Gallatin High students reported they were going into the workforce.
The number of BHS students choosing any option other than college has risen 8% since 2019.
Statewide, the percentage of students going to college right out of high school has dropped 9% since 2010, according to the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education (OCHE). The Montana University System reports that capture rates for first-time freshmen have fallen from 37% in 2016 to 32% in 2022.
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry reports a 5% jump in participation in its Registered Apprenticeship Program since 2017, and newly-added Gallatin College programs gave enrollment a boost from 682 in 2021 to 841 in 2022.
Among the college’s offerings are professional workforce programs, two-year associate degrees and one-year professional certificates in order to ensure “access to workforce development that promotes a vibrant local economy,” according to its website.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the number of certificates awarded below the associate’s degree level were on a six-year decline until 2017. Aside from a dip during COVID-19, the numbers have steadily bounced back from 283,662 in 2018 to 295,161 in 2021.
Bozeman is following a national upward trend of high school graduates entering the labor force, NCES indicates.
BHS counselor Siobhan Flynn has been advising students for eight years. In that time, her job has changed.
“We try to lay out as many options as possible,” said Flynn. “For a long time, the push was always a postsecondary degree for all, which is not the best pathway for all students. We know that.”
Many students seeking options other than a university are concerned about the cost of education and want to start working with less debt, Flynn said. For grads who are burned out on school, taking a gap year has become more popular. Flynn said she believes students who say they’re taking a gap year are often either headed into the workforce or are undecided about their future.
There are a number of factors such as cost, future earning potential and personal satisfaction that lead students to consider all their options.
“It’s provoking them to question the idea of going straight to college,” said Bozeman High School principal Dan Mills. “I tend to see in conversations with students just more nuances and more complexity compared to earlier in my career.”
Both Mills and Gallatin High principal Erica Schnee said the pandemic definitely changed things.
“Everything was so different for two to three years, and we approached things so differently and in so many different ways that no one felt bound by the way things had always been done,” said Schnee.
Finley said she worried about the pace of college and wasn’t sure if she could keep up. She plans to spend a year working with her mother before heading to cosmetology school in Florida. She said there was friction with her parents at first over her decision. Having two family members in the field helped convince them that it was the right move.
GHS counselor Lauren Covington said students usually come to her with a plan in mind for where they want to go after graduation. One of the big deciders is money.
That’s why Covington said apprenticeship programs are so exciting. A growing number of students are learning a trade that can make them good money right out of high school.
“It exposes these kids to different fields,” Covington said. “I do think that we’re going to see more kids taking advantage of those. The professions are in demand, and they are pretty actively recruiting.”
Jessica Nelson, spokeswoman for the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program said via email that the program “has seen substantial growth across the board, including with high school graduates.”
Montana Registered Apprenticeship is designed and driven by employers. Participants got through one year of on-the-job training and at least 144 hours of related college-level coursework. Participation can be the basis for professional licensing or journeyman status in the chosen field, and completion is recognized in all 50 states.
Nelson said learning hard skills lasts a lifetime with little to no debt, and there’s money to be had once the apprenticeship is over. Montana Department of Labor and Industry and OCHE projections show average wages for apprenticed workers more than double those of graduates with associate’s and bachelor’s degrees who have work experience.
Ten years after graduation, apprenticed workers are still making $14,000 per year more on average than someone with a bachelor’s degree.
In 2019, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry reported that “77% of apprentices were between the ages of 16 and 34, suggesting that work-based learning in the form of apprenticeship is becoming a well-known option for young adults to pursue directly after high school.” That number rose to 84% by 2021. The 16-24 age bracket comprises 43% of new apprentices, a 5% jump since 2017.
The apprenticeship program has been steadily growing since 2013. Gallatin County has the second-highest number of total apprenticeships of all counties in the state, mostly in plumbing, pipefitting and electrician work. Lewis and Clark County takes the top spot.
David Smith of the Montana Contractors Association said he feels like more high schoolers are going into the trades.
Since 2020, the number of people employed in construction in Montana jumped by 8,000, Smith said. Of those, 2,700 were in the last 12 months, making Montana third in the nation for construction employment growth.
“There has been an increased level of chatter about alternatives to higher education,” he said. “We’re finding more and more young people like the idea of being hands-on and having at the end of the day a feeling that they’ve accomplished something because they can see it.”
The association is a partner in Build Montana, a program that provides opportunities for high school participants to build a career in the construction industry. The program began in Billings and has expanded to Kalispell and Missoula.
In its first year, Build Montana had six students in Billings and two industry partners. Two years later, 14 students are participating with the help of five industry partners. Smith said he is getting calls from other towns who want to participate as the program grows.
Smith gave an example of one Build Montana student who got hired at one of the program’s industry partners.
“He had no student loan debt and he made well over $60,000 in that year,” Smith said.
Bryce Mikkelson, 18, took a welding class at Gallatin High School this year and fell in love with it.
“I just like that you can create something so special just using your hands,” he said. “The opportunities are endless with what you can do.”
Mikkelson plans to get a job right out of high school but has his eye on Gallatin College’s welding program. Eventually, he wants to get into structural welding.
He works in residential construction right now, but Mikkelson said he got into welding because he wanted to try something new. Plus, he said, it’s better than sitting behind a desk.
Both Mikkelson’s parents went to college, but he said they were supportive of his decision to head into a trade. He said his brother is a firefighter, so non-university paths are nothing new in the family.
Between the lack of student loans and the money that can be made, Mikkelson said welding is a challenge that’s way better than the usual nine-to-five.
Mikkelson said he encourages high school grads to consider all their options before picking the one that’s right for them.
“Everyone’s different, and some people just don’t have the same interest in going into trades as others do,” he said. “Follow your passion.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.