Bozeman Night Live, the two high schools’ talent show, will return to a live show with an in-person audience this week for the first time in two years.
The event will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Willson Auditorium. It’ll showcase a range of student talent with performances including cheer, color guard, orchestra, jazz acts and even a magician.
Previously known as Hawks Night Live before Gallatin High School opened, the event was livestreamed last year to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s really, really wonderful to be back to normal and expecting a live crowd,” said Melea Mortenson, co-chair of the event.
Tickets are available online at bozemanfriendsofmusic.com.
All of the proceeds from the show, hosted by the Bozeman Friends of Music, go to support the district’s K-12 music programs, with about half of the funds typically going to high school students, Mortenson said.
“With two high schools, we have more needs and more things we feel we need to help with,” she said.
Last year, the Bozeman Friends of Music raised more than $22,000.
“I love being involved with the kids and seeing their growth and letting them have this experience to shine and have time in the spotlight,” Mortenson said. “It’s such a good cause.”
Mortenson said it takes an “army of volunteers” to pull off the event each year, with at least 30 to 40 people involved.
Each night’s line-up is unique, with a panel of judges picking five finalists each night and a grand prize winner from the finalists. There will also be a people’s choice award, where audience members will have the chance to pick their favorite performance, and a professionalism award.
All finalists will receive a $75 cash prize.
In addition to student acts, the event also has three student masters of ceremonies: Bella Childre, Jedidiah Jansma and Samuel Schmidt.
One of the first acts on Friday night will be jazz performers the Bird Trio, featuring students Elliot Decker, Lawson Algeria and Nate Padgett. During a rehearsal this week, Decker and Algeria, both seniors, said they were looking forward to performing in front of a live audience again.
Oliver Palmer, a sophomore in jazz band, said it would be his first Bozeman Night Live in front of an audience after the livestreamed performance the year before.
“It’ll be cool for me because last year was my freshman year and I didn’t get to experience the live audience, so it’ll be cool to perform in it,” Palmer said.
Lydia Duckett, a senior in Gallatin High’s chamber choir, said the Bozeman Night Live event is a chance to promote their choir ahead of their trip to California in a few weeks.
Gallatin High School band director Jeffrey Ruffcorn and Bozeman High School band director Kelly Berdahl are the two artistic directors for the show. Ruffcorn said the event is a way to get Bozeman to see the wide range of fine arts that students have.
“We have a wide range of artistic abilities, and this performance is a way for the community to see that besides just a school performance. It’s a way to outreach to the greater Bozeman community,” Ruffcorn said.
Ruffcorn said the money raised also goes to scholarships, field trips, and support of music programs throughout the school district.
“I’m interested to see how much the audience turns out because we’ve all been craving more live performances,” he said, adding it was an opportunity to rebuild some of the interest in the fundraiser after the last two years.
Ruffcorn said he’s been happy to see how engaged and excited the students are.
“It’s cool to see representation between Bozeman High School and Gallatin High School. I think that’s what’s really exciting is that even though we split between two schools, we’re still putting on full performances for two separate nights,” he said.