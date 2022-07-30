Let the news come to you

A summer camp hosted by a local nonprofit aims to help middle school girls build their confidence, form connections, and learn to express themselves.

The weeklong camp, held this past week at Hawthorne Elementary School, was for girls entering sixth to eighth grades.

The program Girls’ Stories, Girls’ Voices was first developed in 1999 by Nancy Nelson when she lived in Madison, Wisconsin. She launched the Bozeman program eight years ago when she moved back to her hometown.

