The program Girls’ Stories, Girls’ Voices was first developed in 1999 by Nancy Nelson when she lived in Madison, Wisconsin. She launched the Bozeman program eight years ago when she moved back to her hometown.
“One of my favorite aspects is how they come in, not knowing each other, very quiet, and then really form this connection between each other,” said Maria Malloy, youth programs manager at Thrive.
Nelson holds two Girls’ Stories, Girls’ Voices camps a year, one in Bozeman and one in Madison.
“Nancy has worked with middle school age group for a lot of her career and has a real interest and passion in helping them grow and learn,” Malloy said.
Each summer, the camp has a different theme, with this year’s being Girls are Fearless Trailblazers. While registration is typically limited to 20 students, there are seven middle schoolers participating in this year’s camp, according to Molloy.
“The numbers are smaller this year than usual but the girls that have showed up all want to be here and are very engaged,” Molloy said. “It’s a really fun group.”
The week-long camp costs $150 per participant, with a handful of scholarships available.
“Girls Stories Girls Voices has been a worthwhile program to offer to children in the Bozeman area and Thrive has been proud to partner with (Nelson) and her creation and support youth in the community in this way,” Malloy said.
Activities include journaling, art projects, movement exercises and discussion groups focused on building relationships, dealing with conflict, expressing a sense of self and learning more about the local community.
“The girls usually leave everyday saying that they loved it and are ready for the next day,” Molloy said. “We have had participants return year after year, and then when they are out of middle school we have had a couple come back as camp assistants because they enjoyed it so much.”
The camp also includes guest speakers who lead discussions and do an activity with the participants.
Recently, a woman from Republic Services, a local garbage collection company, presented on sustainability, ecosystems and protecting natural resources, Molloy said. The campers then did an art project using recycled bottle caps.
From that discussion, the campers started planning a community project to inspire businesses to use less plastic and move toward products like compostable utensils.
“We’ve never really done a community project like this in year’s past,” Malloy said. “They’re so excited about it. That’s the coolest thing about it.”
While there are a lot of camp options in the area for elementary aged students, Malloy said, there aren’t many for middle schoolers, a time when they’re becoming more independent but could still benefit from a meaningful camp experience.
“It is fun to see the participants be so open, have fun, be silly and open their eyes and minds to new ideas,” Malloy said.
