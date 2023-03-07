Principals at both Bozeman high schools teamed up on Monday to present the Bozeman School Board with the new proposed high school schedule. The change in schedules is one way that the district is trying to find savings as it addresses a $4.1 million budget shortfall.
Bozeman High School principal Dan Mills and Gallatin High principal Erica Schnee told the board that the committee that chose the schedule was made up of staff members from across the district, who worked for five days to vet each option and come to a decision.
The committee had two goals: one to reduce staffing by 14 full-time equivalent positions and the other to include regularly scheduled time for collaboration, professional development and intervention/extension in each school day.
In addition to those goals, the committee aimed to offer students diverse opportunities, maintain high quality education, increase satisfaction for students and staff, find sustainable budget solutions, encourage flexibility and creativity, inspire community support and to drive teacher retention and recruitment.
The committee had several schedule options its members debated before settling on an A/B block schedule with 80- to 90-minute periods. Students would attend their first through fourth period classes on “A” days and their fifth through eighth period classes on “B” days. Teachers would teach six classes per day.
Having teachers teach six classes means a reduction in staffing and the continuing ability to offer students the courses they’re used to seeing offered.
“We did not have any intention as a consensus group of removing any specific programming or courses or anything like that,” Mills said.
The schedule builds in time each day for intervention and extension so that teachers and students can get together at a designated time — not before or after school or during lunch — if the student has questions or needs help.
For students who miss a class, this built-in time can be invaluable.
“It makes it so that teachers become much more available for students,” said Dave Budt, a Gallatin High School social studies teacher. “That student will be gone and miss that content, but at least there’s that dedicated time that we can touch base with them and make up from there. Which I find, as a teacher, very appealing.”
Additionally, the schedule caps class sizes at 25 rather than the 30 students many teachers had before.
“This is done in a budget-cutting atmosphere, and I do regret that,” Trustee Douglas Fischer said. “But this is something we knew we needed to do when we opened Gallatin High, so I’m glad to see us doing this hard work.”
Fischer questioned whether other districts in Montana have block schedules, and Schnee gave Belgrade and Missoula as examples. She said block schedules have been around for decades and many schools use them across the country.
Both Schnee and Mills emphasized that there is still much work to be done before the schedule is finalized. Parts of the schedule are still up in the air, and teachers will have to attend professional development to adjust to teaching in a block schedule.
“This will require a shift to really looking at what are the priorities and the standards we want students to know and leave with when they graduate from Bozeman School District high schools and then how do we actually know that they’re at this level of proficiency that we want them to be?” Schnee said.
GHS assistant principal Katie Laslovich said she has been both a student and a teacher in a block schedule, and she can see disadvantages to a traditional schedule.
“Sometimes, there’s a lot of things you’re getting into and the bell rings or the bell’s about to ring,” Laslovich said, “and you get interrupted...I see there being opportunities with really complex topics that you can give that proper amount of time to and not get interrupted.”
Overall, Schnee said, the schedule would be the most sustainable, efficient and equitable of their options.
The next steps are training teachers and finalizing schedule details. The district will form guiding coalitions to allow input from parents and students, and citizens can take an online survey through the district website to provide feedback.
Schnee asked for the board’s patience as the process moves forward.
“There’s a lot of things happening, and no matter how hard we try and collaborate and work behind the scenes ... everything is not going to run smoothly and be perfect upon initial implementation,” she said.
The schedule, once finalized, will go into effect at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
