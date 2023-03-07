Let the news come to you

Principals at both Bozeman high schools teamed up on Monday to present the Bozeman School Board with the new proposed high school schedule. The change in schedules is one way that the district is trying to find savings as it addresses a $4.1 million budget shortfall.

Bozeman High School principal Dan Mills and Gallatin High principal Erica Schnee told the board that the committee that chose the schedule was made up of staff members from across the district, who worked for five days to vet each option and come to a decision.

The committee had two goals: one to reduce staffing by 14 full-time equivalent positions and the other to include regularly scheduled time for collaboration, professional development and intervention/extension in each school day.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

