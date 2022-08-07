When Casey Bertram interviewed for the head job at Bozeman School District, he wasn’t a stranger to the school board. After 10 years in Bozeman — seven as an elementary school principal and almost three in central office — he was already the interim superintendent.
Yet, his voice was noticeably shaking as he sat down for his January interview.
“I was particularly nervous (tonight) and I kept asking myself why. And it’s that 7,465. It really matters what we do every single day. It really matters what we do for kids and I take this position very seriously. I think every student deserves a great public school and that’s my job,” Bertram said on that January evening.
Before stepping into the Willson board room, he had written 7,465 on his hand — the number of students enrolled in the district at that time.
In his office, six months after that interview and in his first official month as superintendent, the conversation turns to the district’s commitment to “ensure all students achieve at high levels” — goals reflected in the district’s long-range strategic plan and the shorthand phrase “all means all.”
“Public education to me is the great equalizer. When done well it gives all kids endless opportunities. It doesn’t matter what parent I talk to and what their background is or socioeconomic status or ethnicity or race or gender or anything. They all have something in common that they want endless opportunities for their kids,” Bertram said.
In hard conversations around “all means all,” Bertram routinely challenges people to pick one student out of the 7,400-plus students enrolled in the district.
“Show me one that you’re going to write off and you’re going to say we can’t get them there or they don’t have the potential to be successful,” Bertram said.
For those who spoke to the Chronicle, that passion and unwavering focus on every student is a hallmark of Bertram’s leadership. He was repeatedly described as a mentor, an empathetic listener and a big picture thinker.
Principal and mentor
Bertram knew early on that he wanted to be a teacher and a coach. Growing up, his mom had an in-home day care with primarily the children of local teachers. He landed on elementary school because he believed “in the power of early intervention.”
“The trajectory for kids who start on track is really promising. But if you struggle early then you tend to struggle often. I wanted to have an impact there,” he said.
Bertram hadn’t always planned to move into administration. It wasn’t on his radar until mentors around him — like the first principal he worked under and later former Bozeman Superintendent Rob Watson — encouraged him to pursue leadership positions.
Before moving to Bozeman, Bertram spent six years as a principal at Hedges Elementary and five years as a teacher and then assistant principal at Edgerton Elementary, both in Kalispell Public Schools. He was hired in 2013 as the principal of Bozeman’s Hawthorne Elementary.
Marilyn King, deputy superintendent of curriculum, was on the hiring committee that selected Bertram.
“I remember he knocked our socks off,” she said. “I remember the feeling I had when Casey was interviewing, and I knew he was a special person.”
Laura Conwell, principal of Longfellow Elementary School, was a teacher at Hawthorne when Bertram was principal. While their working relationship has shifted in the last few years, one throughline has been mentorship, she said.
“When I was a new teacher to Bozeman, he did a great job in mentoring me in that and (now) mentoring me as an administrator and helping me through the pandemic and learning a new staff,” she said. “He’s also been consistently really there for me or anyone else.”
As a principal, Conwell said she feels supported by the central office team, with Bertram attending weekly elementary school principal meetings and district-wide building administration meetings.
“He creates consistency across all buildings, which I think has been really needed,” Conwell said. “We know that every single kid in every single building is getting a very similar education.”
In addition to mentoring, Conwell said Bertram is willing to be vulnerable, own up to mistakes and say when he doesn’t know something — qualities that makes it easier for others to do the same.
Conwell recounts a memory during her Hawthorne days when Bertram, as principal, was observing her teach. During a math lesson, Conwell made a mistake and Bertram kindly pointed it out to her. During a staff meeting, teachers were invited to share “fails” from their week.
“I shared that example and we talked a lot about that as a whole staff. It’s something that typically I would never admit to anyone, but he made me feel that I can trust him, and this will help our whole staff grow and we’re not perfect,” Conwell said.
Bertram was also known to dress up as an elf on the shelf during his days at Hawthorne.
“He’s really charismatic and I think he often comes off more serious than he is. He can be fun and funny and really honest,” Conwell said. “That’s really refreshing.”
Transition to the central office
After seven years at Hawthorne, in which the school became the district’s first professional learning community, Bertram made the transition to the central office administration in the summer of 2020.
“Casey’s statement was he didn’t want to come over to central office unless he could shine a light on those dark corners, on what we’re not doing particularly well in,” said Mike Waterman, business and operations executive director.
Waterman remembers Bertram’s interview for the deputy superintendent position.
“I’ve never been in an interview where an administrator has put his school student test scores on his resume,” Waterman said. “We talk about being for students, it’s why we’re here. He identified with that to the point where his student achievement scores were on his resume. I’ve never seen anyone take that kind of accountability personally.”
This dedication extends to Bertram’s work as a Child Advocacy Project mentor, Waterman said.
“It speaks to his commitment to kids and helping them however he can and making a commitment to them,” he said. He added Bertram has encouraged others in central office to become a mentor, too.
Bertram started as a deputy superintendent as the district grappled with a return-to-school plan amid the pandemic and became an interim superintendent amid unexpected leadership changes.
“It was a wild time to move to central office,” Bertram said.
One of his first big projects as a deputy superintendent was the roll out of Canvas, a learning management system. While he still feels like it was the best decision at the time, he said he learned from that experience.
“We should have engaged more of our stakeholders,” Bertram said. “It also brought up the importance of communication, that without the whole story people will fill in the blanks on whatever the topic is. And often they’ll fill in the blanks with things that are not positive.”
This focus on frequent and open communication was on display when former superintendent Bob Connors was placed on administrative leave in November 2020 with his contract terminated in January 2021.
Shortly after, King and Bertram were named co-interim superintendents. During that time, the two worked closely to calm the waters.
“We were very focused on continuing to move forward and provide stability for the district and supporting our students and families and educators through the difficult time,” King said. “We never wanted to lose sight of supporting students.”
King and Bertram started a weekly newsletter for district families and employees and a monthly newsletter to the greater Bozeman area. The communication has continued under Bertram.
“That was one of our priorities. There was a lot going on and we believe that as a public institution, that transparency is crucial,” King said.
After several months as co-superintendents, Bertram became interim superintendent in the fall of 2021. Following a nationwide search, Bertram was hired as superintendent in January 2022, with the position officially starting this summer.
While he had initial concerns over the communication, engagement and politics of being a superintendent, Bertram said he’s enjoyed the role. It’s expanded his understanding of the importance of a local school district.
“It’s really elevated my sense of responsibility to taxpayers and sense of responsibility to all the moms and dads who depend on this school district to work with their children more hours per day than they’re often at home,” he said.
Those who spoke to the Chronicle all described Bertram as an empathetic listener. But it’s something he said didn’t come naturally to him.
“I’m learning to listen more and talk less,” Bertram said. “The scale of this operation with the number of staff we have, the number of students we have, my role has to shift to empower others and support teams and build leaders.”
He attributed part of his growth in that area to the district’s consensus process.
“The first couple times I was in consensus, I thought it moved too slow and it was too touchy, feely,” Bertram said. “Now, it’s our go to. I don’t know a better process to have a diverse group in a room and they all leave feeling supported and heard. They may not necessarily agree with the decision, but they’ll support it.”
Bertram pointed to his experience last fall with the district’s equity policy. While it might not have gotten everyone on the same page, Bertram said, he considered it a success.
“It brought down a lot of the fear and anxiety in the community that both sides of the political spectrum were seeing sort of the far outlier things that were happening in the country and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, is that happening here?’” Bertram said
About a month out from the start of the 2022-23 school year, Bertram said he knew there would be some hard conversations ahead, including ongoing discussions about the district’s budget shortfall and the upcoming legislative session in January 2023.
“The work we do is human work. It’s the connections and the relationships we build that are the only path forward,” Bertram said.
