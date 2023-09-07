Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Preliminary numbers from state health departments suggest that Montana had the highest suicide rate in the country last year.

Wyoming previously had the highest rate, with Montana close behind. Kim Deti, public information officer for the Wyoming Department of Health, said there were 155 suicides in Wyoming in 2022. Using this number, the Chronicle calculated a rate of 26.66 suicides per 100,000 people.

Jon Ebelt, communications director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said Montana had 323 suicides in 2022, for a rate of 28.77 suicides per 100,000 people. Ebelt said these numbers are subject to change.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Patrick Bouman can be reached at 406-582-2648 or pbouman@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.