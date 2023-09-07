“Every time I go into a classroom and talk, there’s some kid that tells me they’ve lost a sibling or a loved one to suicide," said Johanna Bertken, student assistant coordinator for the Bozeman School District. "It’s so pervasive that I’m used to hearing about it all the time.”
Preliminary numbers from state health departments suggest that Montana had the highest suicide rate in the country last year.
Wyoming previously had the highest rate, with Montana close behind. Kim Deti, public information officer for the Wyoming Department of Health, said there were 155 suicides in Wyoming in 2022. Using this number, the Chronicle calculated a rate of 26.66 suicides per 100,000 people.
Jon Ebelt, communications director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said Montana had 323 suicides in 2022, for a rate of 28.77 suicides per 100,000 people. Ebelt said these numbers are subject to change.
September is Suicide Prevention Month, and school staff, community leaders and mental health providers in Bozeman said it’s important for people in a crisis to reach out for help.
Johanna Bertken, the student assistance coordinator for the Bozeman School District, said the high suicide rate is no surprise.
“My understanding is that (Montana has) always been on this list of highest suicide rates in the country since its inception, at least in the last 50 years,” she said. “We kind of wobble around in the top five. It’s not a list we want to be on at all.”
Bertken said her role at schools is to coordinate counseling for students and help teach suicide prevention. A lot of the work goes into teaching kids the signs of suicide, she said, which begins with building an “early foundation of trust” so students are comfortable sharing their struggles with adults.
Last year, there were no suicide deaths among students enrolled in the district, but kids have felt the effects from deaths elsewhere in the community, Bertken said.
"I know of suicides in the community that have deeply impacted our students," Bertken said.
Stigma around mental health stops people from having conversations and is a “limitation we have as a community,” Bertken said.
“I think we have a reason as a community to feel really, really worried,” Bertken said. “I think it’s the existential crisis of our time.”
Kids are usually “less contained” by stigma and more open to sharing their feelings, Bertken said, and many students are mature when it comes to mental health conversations.
Last year, about 36% of students who sought counseling at MSU had suicidal thoughts, Asserson said. In her 20 years of experience at MSU, she said, that number has stayed mostly consistent.
The main topics of concern for MSU students last year were “anxiety, stress, depression, unhappiness and family or relationship issues,” Asserson said.
Asserson stressed the importance of the national 988 suicide hotline, which is available anytime someone finds themself in a crisis.
Rachael Dodier, founder of Bridger Peaks Counseling, said the lack of support for substance abuse prevention also leads to increased suicide rates. Dodier said the loss of Alcohol and Drug Services of Gallatin County was a blow to the community that other community resources are trying to make up for. According to ADSGC’s website, the nonprofit permanently closed as of Aug. 31.
Suicide prevention is a topic that is very close to her heart, she said.
“I was 15 when I lost my brother to suicide, and it’s made me very passionate about serving the community in a way that’s helpful,” she said.
Dodier said she will be a part of Bozeman’s Out of the Darkness Walk. The event, which starts at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Lindley Park, is raising money for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention. According to the AFSP website, the event has raised over $32,000 of its $50,000 goal.
