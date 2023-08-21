Hundreds of students, parents and staff were bustling around Montana State University’s campus on Monday for the second day of the fall semester move in.
The residence hall lobbies were filled with high-energy welcomes and heartfelt goodbyes from family. Ethan Marble, a freshman from Maryland, said goodbye to his parents in the Miller Dining Commons. After his parents said they love him and will miss him, Marble said he feels “a little anxious” about starting college. Despite the nerves, Marble said he’ll be fine, thanks to advice from his older sister at Colorado State University.
“Finally being on my own — but also the responsibility that comes with that — it’s like a give-and-take thing,” Marble said.
Marble said he plans to study wildlife conservation, and he hopes to someday work in Denali National Park.
Other freshmen said they were also excited for what their time at MSU will bring them. Ruby Waller, Conner Nye and Reid Johnson are all freshman from Twin Bridges who moved into Roskie Hall. Waller said, to her, the college experience means “broadening your horizons and meeting a bunch of new people.”
“We’re from a very small town,” Waller said. “Our graduating class was 14, so going into college, it’s a lot bigger.”
Waller and Nye both plan to study business, and Johnson said he plans to study fish and wildlife ecology and management.
Alex Chung, from Great Falls, was helping his freshman son, Daniel, move into North Hedges Hall. Chung said he is no rookie to the experience of moving his child into college. Daniel is the youngest of three children to go to MSU, Chung said, and both older siblings also lived in North Hedges.
“He’s the baby, so we’re kind of used to it,” Chung said.
Chung said he hopes his son, who plans to study mechanical engineering, will get “the typical college experience that every young person should have.” He said his children have made the right decision to go to MSU.
“It used to be that when you went to an Ivy League school, you got a better education,” Chung said. “I don’t think that’s true anymore. I think universities all over the U.S. offer a very solid education and it doesn’t make particular sense to go to a more expensive school. I think he’s going to get a very solid education here because this is a very good university, especially for mechanical engineering.
“Every year, the endowment at this university is just unbelievable. They keep building, after building, after building, and the departments are just expanding. It’s a real testament to the quality of the education that they have here and the kind of students that they produce that can give back to the university so generously.”
Near the entrance to North Hedges, fellow students helped welcome in new arrivals. Brooke Perry, who plans to graduate in May with a degree in agricultural business, said MSU has helped her “bloom personally.”
“I’m so much more open to talking to people,” Perry said. “I just got more comfortable in myself and being able to talk to people.”
Perry is an assistant community director of North Hedges and is in charge of hall council and a floor of 63 students, she said. Perry said she plans to be a crop inspector in her home of Ventura County, California.
Mark Bedsaul, a resident advisor in North Hedges studying to be a social studies teacher, said he enjoys welcoming new students. Bedsaul is a third-year student, and said he looks forward to this week’s campus events like Catapalooza on Aug. 25.
Bedsaul said he especially looks forward to the Gold Rush game, the tradition where students wear gold T-shirts at the first home football game. This year’s Gold Rush will be on Sept. 2, and MSU will play against Utah Tech University.
President Waded Cruzado was also outside North Hedges to welcome new students and talk with members of the media. Cheerleaders and Champ, the Bobcat mascot, surrounded Cruzado and cheered as cars pulled up.
“I am elated,” Cruzado said. “The energy is palpable. We’re happy to start the new academic year.”
Cruzado said MSU is expecting between 3,000 and 4,000 new freshman this fall. Mike Becker, director of the MSU News Service, said more exact enrollment numbers will be released after the fifteenth day of classes, Sept. 12. Classes will start on Aug. 23.
Cruzado said she is looking forward to the completion of MSU’s student wellness center. The center is planned to be finished before the end of 2023, according to MSU’s website. The building will feature health services, counseling spaces, a fitness center, a three-story climbing wall and an aquatic center, the website said.
Looking ahead to the Montana University System Board of Regents meetings on Sept. 20 and 21, Cruzado said the meetings’ budget discussions will be a chance to advance MSU.
“September gives us a good opportunity to discuss our budgets — how we’re going to spend those precious dollars and how we are going to provide our students at Montana State University with the best quality of services,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.