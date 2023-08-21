Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Hundreds of students, parents and staff were bustling around Montana State University’s campus on Monday for the second day of the fall semester move in.

The residence hall lobbies were filled with high-energy welcomes and heartfelt goodbyes from family. Ethan Marble, a freshman from Maryland, said goodbye to his parents in the Miller Dining Commons. After his parents said they love him and will miss him, Marble said he feels “a little anxious” about starting college. Despite the nerves, Marble said he’ll be fine, thanks to advice from his older sister at Colorado State University.

“Finally being on my own — but also the responsibility that comes with that — it’s like a give-and-take thing,” Marble said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Patrick Bouman can be reached at pbouman@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.