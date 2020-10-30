Elementary school teachers are organizing support for a letter urging the Bozeman School District to remain in the blended model out of concern for rising COVID-19 rates in the county and the inability to socially distance in classes.
In a letter addressed to the school board and the school district, the teachers said their voices had not been acknowledged ahead of the elementary schools’ return to five days of instruction on Nov. 2.
“This collective group of teachers feels disregarded and expendable because of the decisions made by the board,” the letter states.
The teachers who drafted the letter told the Chronicle it felt like a rolling train, impossible to halt the scheduled transition to full in-person learning, despite rising coronavirus cases and fears among staff and parents.
“I think the responsible thing to do right now is to stay in the blended model and show to our community that we are being responsible as a district to flatten the curve,” said Marty Thiede, a fourth grade teacher at Morningstar Elementary.
Thiede, who has taught for 40 years, 35 of which in the Bozeman School District, said she knew not all teachers agree with the letter’s position but she was surprised the level of interest she had from teachers who showed up to draft it.
“Once it was made public that we would be moving to the cohort model, I certainly felt, and colleagues did too, that our voices were at least not being acknowledged, possibly not heard,” she said.
Superintendent Bob Connors was not available for an interview this week due to an absence. Board Chairperson Sandy Wilson was also not available for an interview Thursday.
The teachers who wrote the letter said they were sending it to coworkers to sign on. Some were hesitant to put their names on it for fear of backlash or retaliation.
The letter had 44 teachers in support of it by Thursday afternoon, with more expected to sign. The letter was scheduled to be sent to the school board trustees and district administrators on Thursday evening.
The teachers stressed they knew it wasn’t just a stressful time for teachers, but for parents, students and administrators alike. Thiede said all of the teachers knew how hard the last few months had been on families, especially those with younger students.
Missey Dore, a fifth grade teacher at Morningstar Elementary, said everyone is navigating uncertain times, not just teachers.
“I feel mixed, like a lot of the teachers,” she said. “I’m going to be pretty nervous (on Monday) because you just can’t socially distance in the classrooms.”
(Dore is related to Helena Dore, a reporter at the Chronicle.)
In the letter, the teachers said since they are essential-workers then they should have the same level of protection as other essential-workers, including mandated social distancing. That’s something the district has said will be impossible with a return to five days of in-school instruction.
“All other essential workers from the hospital, to the courthouse, to the grocery stores, prioritize social distancing as a workplace requirement… In moving to the cohort, the District is ignoring workplace safety requirements,” the letter stated.
Dore and the other teachers said the canceled school board meeting on Monday and the rising number of coronavirus cases were the catalyst for writing the letter.
“I think we would all agree let’s get the kids back in schools, but our numbers do not warrant that,” Dore said.
The school board confirmed the transition dates to reopen schools in an Oct. 12 board meeting, but have not reconsidered the decision despite rising coronavirus cases in the weeks since.
“With a county positivity rate of 13.6%, state death tolls rising, and our medical facilities overwhelmed, it defies logic that our community is poised to double classroom occupancy and eliminate social distancing in all of our schools,” the letter stated.
On Thursday, Gallatin City-County Health Department reported the seventh death in the county from COVID-19 complications. There were 102 new cases reported on Thursday, making 525 active cases and 15 hospitalizations, according to the health department.
“We need a voice of reason from the top and we feel like it’s missing right now,” Thiede said.
The teachers who drafted the letter said the blended model was not perfect and had its own downsides but students were still learning. They were still able to have meaningful, safe interactions with their students.
Thiede said teachers cherish their relationships with students and families, and are still passionate about teaching despite the added challenges of this year.
“The teachers and students are grateful for the in-person days,” Dore said. “We appreciate being together and having those days in the blended model.”
One Morningstar Elementary specialist teacher, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing her untenured position, said transitioning felt like “pulling the rug out from the kids and families” as many of the teachers have settled into a routine with the blended model. She said a return to five days threatened to disrupt it with an increase of mandatory quarantines.
Many of the teachers who expressed support for the letter said they had already written multiple individual letters to the board trustees, with little to no response.
“I think they’re listening but I don’t think they’re acting. And I don’t know if its because we didn’t get our picket signs and stand in front of the Wilson (auditorium),” the specialist teacher said, referring to a pro-return to school rally that took place ahead of the board’s decision to set transition dates.
The teachers who spoke with the Chronicle said they understood the school board trustees, who work as volunteers, were in a difficult position and did not envy them. But they felt their concerns and the safety of school staff and their families were not being considered.
“We get that the parents and the students are a huge constituency for them but we as employees are too,” Thiede said.
In the letter, the teachers encouraged board members and administrators to visit the schools to see how effective learning in the blended model was and how crucial teachers safety practices, like social distancing, were in the classrooms.
“We take great pride in our work and feel passionate about our contributions to this community,” the letter stated. “Never before have we felt so dismissed.”
