Teachers concerned with cost of living in Bozeman, vaccinations By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 4, 2021 Ahead of fall's return to school, teachers and other education staff across the state are ready to welcome students back to school, while balancing concerns around vaccinations and cost of living, according to national and state union leaders.During a tour of Montana State University on Tuesday, Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers said the union would do everything in its power to help schools open up full time in the fall."Some of us are concerned about the variant throwing us a curve ball but the focus of August and September for educators everywhere is a welcoming and safe school year," Weingarten said. The American Federation of Teachers is the second largest teachers union in the country. Weingarten was visiting Montana State University as part of a 30-state tour. She met local union members and representatives from the Montana Federation of Public Employees.During the listening sessions Weingarten attended, she said she heard from many teachers and classified employees that the cost of living in Bozeman is a huge challenge.“As a result, people who have worked here and lived here for generations are getting squeezed out,” Weingarten said. “… We have to make sure they’re not squeezed out.”While the cost of living was largely a local issue, Weingarten said there were national policies, like the push for President Biden’s infrastructure and help with student debt, which also played a role.“Part of having a union is to be able to bring those problems to the fore and try to get them solved,” Weingarten said.Amanda Curtis, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, said teachers were excited to get back to school and do what they love. “They are grateful to those that have been vaccinated so we can get back to normal and are encouraging those that haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated,” she said.With children younger than 12 years old ineligible for a vaccine, Curtis said she’s heard concern from a lot of teachers, particular those at the elementary level.The sharp increase in the cost of living continues to be a concern for employees across the state, especially in Bozeman, she said, calling the city the “leader in the crisis.”While Bozeman has seen one of the sharpest increases, Curtis said, they’re also starting concerns in towns like Butte. It’s not only the expense of living in these towns but also the availability of housing, she said.When MSU closed its student housing to employees earlier this year, Curtis said they saw a group of adjunct and classified employees that had to move elsewhere for work because they could no longer afford to live in Bozeman.“We have members whose rent is being raised $300 and $400 per month,” she said. “… For a working class family, that is untenable. You really start looking at where you have to move.”While the last legislative session wrapped a few months ago, Curtis said union members are already beginning to look at solutions to the housing and cost of living challenges many of its members are faced with.“We have a growing list of member priorities,” she said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 