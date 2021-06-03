About 500 Bozeman High School students will walk across the graduation stage on Sunday, flipping their tassel from the right side of their cap to the left.
The ceremony is planned to take place at Montana State University’s Bobcat Stadium for the second year in a row after it was moved to the larger venue to accommodate social distancing among students and guests.
Bozeman High School Principal Dan Mills said students Trevor Foreman and Christian Poole will be speaking during the ceremony, along with Assistant Principal Katie Laslovich.
Sunday’s graduation isn’t the only one taking place in the district over the next week.
Gallatin High School for the first time plans to host a small commencement ceremony on at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the school’s auditorium. Although the high school does not have a senior class this year, five students will be graduating early.
Bridger Charter Academy, housed within BHS, will graduate 15 students on at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The ceremony will take place at the Willson Auditorium.
The district’s HiSET program, or high school equivalency, will also hold a graduation ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Willson Auditorium for its students graduating.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.