'Takes a village': School counselors and therapists work to shore up student mental health

Each day at Chief Joseph Middle School is different for Brian Mitchell.
Like the Bozeman School District’s 19 other school counselors, he might find himself teaching in classrooms, or case planning with in-school therapists, or meeting with teachers and school administrators, or coordinating care with parents, or talking with students about anything from scheduling to how they’re doing.
“I feel like we end up serving in so many types of roles,” Mitchell said. “Our role is kind of really multi-faceted and spread across multiple layers of the school.”
Mitchell, who has been a school counselor for the last seven years, said his favorite part of his job is connecting with the students every day.
“Seeing them experience the social side of school, the academic side of school, and being a part of encouraging them and giving them a safe place to come every day,” Mitchell said. “It’s fulfilling being a part of that system.”
Nationally, there has been an increased focus on children’s mental heath in the last year, as stresses are compounded by the ongoing pandemic. Some schools are faced with the added challenge of providing support for students who are learning remotely.
Locally, many of the counselors and educators who spoke to the Chronicle said this last year has been as close to normal as possible for many of the students, with most schools back to in-person learning. But the toll of the pandemic is still there.
Both students and teachers feel tired after the previous two years, said Johanna Bertken, Bozeman School District’s student advocacy coordinator. There’s a level of intensity that feels different and hard to define, she said.
“There still remains a level of stress that is being added onto with each additional event or unpredictable thing that’s happening, whether on a national level or on a more local level,” Bertken said.
Some everyday challenges have become harder to handle as they pile on top of stressors from the last couple years of pandemic living.
“I heard a lot of both students and teachers who are having challenges in their home life that just make every day living harder for them,” Bertken said. “Everyone is bringing some of their own personal life issues with them everywhere they go.”
Despite increased stressors, data show a slight decrease in students who reported feeling depressed. In 2019, 42% of Bozeman and Gallatin high students surveyed in the annual Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System said they had felt depressed over the previous eight-week period. That number was 40% in 2021, according to Bertken.
On average, students in the district are showing stronger social and emotional skills than the national average, according to Chad Berg, the Bozeman School District’s director of special education and student health.
Despite that, schools continue to see students needing to access mental health care, Berg said.
“It’s very possible for a student to come to school, be engaged, be polite and kind and respectful and still be experiencing anxiety and depression and have mental health needs and struggles,” Berg said.
Key connections
In most cases, the school counselors are working to support their students while connecting them to available resources inside and outside of the schools.
“We really try to triage based on the individual need of the student,” said Olivia Sullivan, school counselor at Gallatin High School.
Many counselors said it’s hard to point specifically to the pandemic as the root cause of some of the increased anxiety or depression they’ve seen.
Sullivan said she continues to see a lot of the same stressors high school students have faced before — concerns over the future, anxiety and depression.
“I would say a lot of similar concerns we’ve seen to years past, typical stressors that most students experience at the high school level,” Sullivan said.
Others, like Mitchell, the middle school counselor, have seen a steady increase of school-based anxiety in the last few years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it is often hard for students to pinpoint the exact reason they may be feeling anxious, Mitchell said, for some students it could be moving from a lower pressure environment at home to the normal pressures of socializing and managing classes and relationships.
For counselors like Mitchell and Sullivan, they’ve also seen a positive shift with the students in recent years, an awareness of the importance of mental health and a willingness to reach out for help.
While it’s more common to see that openness in a one-to-one setting, Mitchell said, overall he’s seen the stigma around reaching out to an adult for help decreasing among the students he works with.
But there are a limited number of providers in the area. While all of the counselors said it’s positive to have people asking for help, there are increased waitlists for many private therapists.
“One of the problems we’re facing in the valley is the amount of families choosing to access mental health supports outside the school,” Mitchell said. “It’s making it hard for new referrals to connect with a therapist.”
Bertken, the student advocacy coordinator, said she’s heard from more families recently that have struggled to find an available therapist in a timely manner.
“In many ways, it feels like our counselors feel the responsibility of not only doing their job but filling in the gaps in our community resources,” Bertken said.
Jessica Flack and Janna Wagner, school counselors for Monforton School, said they’ve seen an increase in parents seeking help for their children from their team.
“They might reach out to therapists in the community and find they’re on a long waitlist,” said Flack, who works with students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
Wagner, who works with students in fifth through eighth grades, said in the first year of the pandemic she saw an increase in the students who felt depressed from being isolated while learning online.
To help students navigate the return to school this year, Monforton hired an additional part-time counselor and two Montana State University counseling interns, brining its counseling team to five.
“It’s been really, really helpful,” Wagner said.
Layers of support
The school districts have created multiple layers of support for students depending on their needs, or what is referred to as multi-tiered systems of support.
The first level is the support each student receives, which includes classes on healthy relationships or recognizing the warning signs of suicide.
The second is targeted to the needs of an individual student who requires additional support. An example would be the Student and Family Engagement-Trauma Informed, or SAFE-TI, counselor in each school that provides support to students who have experienced a traumatic event.
The third level is for those students who need the most support and often involves the schools partnering with a mental health practitioner, like a certified therapist. It commonly takes the form of a therapist in the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment, or CSCT, program.
“That’s really trying to make sure kids aren’t having to leave school to access ongoing therapy,” Berg said. “It’s there and available for students who need that higher level of support in school on a regular basis.”
Due to funding changes, the CSCT program, a critical resource in many of the schools, is in limbo.
While districts have been required to contribute to the cost of the program, they could do so with in-kind matches, like instructional space, said Mike Waterman, the district’s director of business services.
Following a federal change in 2020, districts were no longer allowed to use in-kind matches. The state Department of Public Health and Human Services initially provided money to cover the difference.
Earlier this year, the CSCT program was moved under the Office of Public Instruction, and OPI was given $2.2 million in stopgap money for the program, which ran out at the end of 2021.
Now districts participating in the CSCT program have to sign a memorandum of understanding with OPI in order to receive reimbursement from the federal government for part of the program’s cost.
Waterman said continuing the CSCT program was “plan A” for the district but they have concerns over accounting guidance from OPI.
“Those are what the stumbling blocks are right now,” he said.
The guidance provides additional requirements that are both “burdensome from an administrative standpoint” and create “financial risk” for the district, he said.
“CSCT provides fantastic services to students,” Waterman said. “It’s a priority to continue with this. We want to be able to work towards a solution that is workable.”
The counselors who spoke with the Chronicle also consider CSCT a critical service for students.
“It’s been incredibly helpful to have (the CSCT team) here, especially this year,” said Wagner, the Monforton counselor. “They often work with children and families that maybe need more counseling support than we’re able to have.”
Typically, a school counselor has 300 to 400 students on their caseload. To remove one of the additional levels of support, like a CSCT counselor, could make it more challenging for students to get the support they need.
“If we were to lose our SAFE-TI or CSCT counselors that would fall on the shoulders of the school counselors,” Sullivan said. “… What I always come back to is what is best for the student. If we were to remove any of these resources it is a disadvantage to the student population.”
Sullivan called the school counseling team a “front line of defense” by helping identify students who might be struggling and connecting them with support either inside the school or additional support through a private practice.
For the school counselors, the focus remains on what they can do for their students.
“It really takes a village,” she said. “Anything we can do to help students, that is our goal.”