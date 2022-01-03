Bozeman High File
The North 11th Avenue entrance to Bozeman High is dusted with snow on Nov. 24.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman School District’s two high schools saw students return to school on Monday morning with face masks optional for the first time since the start of the school year and as COVID-19 cases in the county trend upward.

In an email to district families on Dec. 17, interim Superintendent Casey Bertram announced his decision to remove the mask requirement for Bozeman and Gallatin high schools when students returned to school following winter break.

“We have experienced a six week trend of declining COVID-19 transmission at the high school grade band,” Bertram wrote in his weekly communication.

Masks are still required for elementary and middle schools, and for all students on school buses.

In an emailed response to the Chronicle on Monday, Bertram said the district’s administrative team worked throughout the district’s winter break to process known active cases and contact trace.

“It is too soon following the winter break to really take stock of where we are at with COVID. We have staff and students who are still returning from travel over the break,” Bertram wrote.

By Friday, the district plans to share its weekly COVID report, which would “help to gauge and put into perspective the current status of COVID transmission in our schools,” he wrote.

The decision to move the high schools to mask optional was based on weeks of transmission data, and a move to reinstate the mask requirement would similarly be based on multiple weeks of data or a significant surge in transmission, according to Bertram.

The high schools’ new cases per 100,000 over seven days has steadily declined since Nov. 4, from 459 cases to 176 on Dec. 30. The rates of transmission are adjusted for a population of 100,000 to compare with the community transmission rates.

For the week of December 30, the district had reported 14 new cases in student and staff.

The district’s nursing staff held drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Sunday for employees and their immediate family, with 84 rapid tests conducted, Bertram said. There was a 13.1% positivity rate, including positive tests among students, staff and family members, according to Bertram.

“We are very appreciative of our nursing team giving up the final hours of their winter break to serve our staff and families in this manner,” Bertram wrote.

On Dec. 31, Bertram sent a follow-up message to district families saying his original decision to remove the mask requirement for the high schools earlier in the month still stood.

“I sincerely appreciate the engagement of our community in decisions regarding health and safety of students and staff,” Bertram wrote in the email. “COVID-19 mitigation strategies continue to be a challenging and polarizing topic.”

The district had not seen a large increase in cases at the high school level in the two weeks since the masking change, Bertram said. For the week of Dec. 31, there were five new cases reported in Bozeman and Gallatin high schools.

“We are also aware of the significant increase seen in community transmission this past week, as well as the presence of the Omicron variant in Montana,” Bertram wrote in the email, adding the district would continue to monitor transmission rates.

Bertram’s decision was based on the mask policy that was passed by the school board on in August 2021, which gives the superintendent the authority to establish or lift the mask requirement based on COVID-19 transmission rates for the elementary, middle and high schools.

The changes come as Gallatin County’s weekly average for COVID-19 cases has increased. A report released last week showed the average had increased by 108%.

As of Monday, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported there were 64 known cases of the omicron variant in 17 counties in the state, including Gallatin County.

Gallatin County reported 616 active cases on Monday, the highest in the state with Missoula County reporting the second highest at 501 cases, according to the DPHHS.

The district’s COVID-19 Advisory Task Force is also scheduled to meet on Friday. The task force, which includes district staff members and public health officials, plans to review COVID-19 data and revisit the district’s health strategies, including the use of masks.

Bertram said he would update the school district community on any recommendations from the task force.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

