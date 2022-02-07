Brown paper bags went home with elementary students in Bozeman last week as part of a fundraiser to help students who are experiencing food insecurity throughout Gallatin Valley.
Bozeman Schools Foundation’s Pack the Sack fundraiser is in its third year, and aims to both educate children and families on the food needs in the area while also getting elementary school students involved in raising money.
The Bozeman Schools Foundation partnered with Gallatin Valley Food Bank and HRDC, which runs the KidsPack program. The program provides students a bag of food that goes home with them at the end of the week to ensure children have enough food over the weekend.
“Bozeman is always viewed as such an affluent, robust, well-resourced community. I think food insecurity and hunger can go unseen,” said Jenn Lammers, executive director of Bozeman Schools Foundation.
Each elementary school student in Bozeman Schools received a paper bag last week with information on food insecurity in the area and details on the program. Families are asked to fill the bags with cash or a check to be returned by Feb. 14.
“At the heart of Pack the Sack is students helping students,” Lammers said. “I think it’s really important in Bozeman in particular and our country as a whole that everyone can do something to help others, even if it’s a handful of quarters. It’s not just a fundraiser. It’s raising awareness and modeling empathy and compassion for others.”
While the brown bags went home with elementary school students, the middle and high schools are also encouraging their students to share information with their family on food insecurity and to donate online or mail in a contribution.
The in-school fundraiser brought in $18,000 last year and the Rib and Chop House donated an additional $10,000. The nonprofit hopes to raise between $30,000 and $35,000 for the program this year, Lammers said.
This year, the Rib and Chop House will be joining the effort again with 10% of its sales on Tuesday going toward the fundraiser. The restaurant also donated an initial $1,000.
Lammers said she and other Bozeman Schools Foundation staff would be on site at the restaurant collecting additional donations.
The Kidspack bags, which are handed out by the students’ schools, are filled with items like canned fruits and vegetables, nonperishable milk, soup and granola bars. The Gallatin Valley Food Bank estimates it costs $5 per bag.
A big component of the fundraiser is raising awareness of the issue, Lammers said.
One in eight elementary students face hunger in Gallatin Valley, with a quarter of Montana children considered at risk of food insecurity, according to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Each week the food bank hands out 400 to 450 food packs distributed between 33 schools in Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison counties. Between 100 and 125 of the food packs are given to students in the Bozeman School District, according to Lyra Leigh-Nedbor, the child nutrition programs coordinator for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
The demand for KidsPack has been pretty constant year to year but they did see demand spike during the school closures in the early days of the pandemic, Leigh-Nedbor said.
“When the shutdown began in March 2020 our demand tripled through June of 2020, since then we are back at our usual numbers,” she said.
A key element of the KidsPack program is its accessibility, Leigh-Nedbor said. It’s available at all Bozeman and Belgrade area schools and in outlying communities. There are no income requirements to qualify.
“We think this is important because there are so many reasons folks need nutritional support, maybe a medical bill or car issue came up when you were not planning on it,” Leigh-Nedbor said. “… Additionally, it’s challenging to learn when you are hungry, not to mention the developmental and emotional impacts of not having enough food.”
Last school year, the KidsPack program started adding fresh, local produce into the bags through a partnership with Root Cellar Foods. The Pack the Sack money will go toward continuing that practice, Leigh-Nedbor said.