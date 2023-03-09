Let the news come to you

You would think that people would join student government because they want to go into politics. Not so, says Associated Students of Montana State University adviser Marianne Brough.

Instead, ASMSU tends to turn out students who continue to be involved in public service even when MSU is far in their rearview. Volunteer participants in student government put in seven to 15 hours a week on top of their studies and jobs.

ASMSU is about more than just student government. The organization has its toes in the waters of nearly every aspect of campus life.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

