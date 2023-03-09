You would think that people would join student government because they want to go into politics. Not so, says Associated Students of Montana State University adviser Marianne Brough.
Instead, ASMSU tends to turn out students who continue to be involved in public service even when MSU is far in their rearview. Volunteer participants in student government put in seven to 15 hours a week on top of their studies and jobs.
ASMSU is about more than just student government. The organization has its toes in the waters of nearly every aspect of campus life.
“We are not the sole deciders of things, but we are in at every level,” Brough said.
If you’re wandering campus, you’ll see ASMSU’s initials displayed everywhere. They have an art gallery, a movie theater and a preschool. They run the Off-Campus Student Life Center and host many fun events.
And in most every area, students are in charge.
Like national government, ASMSU has three branches that all have different responsibilities. The executive branch includes the president and vice president. The legislative branch has 21 senators, and the judicial branch has seven justices.
The justices read any policy that affects students. Those policies may come from the top down, or they may originate with students who want changes made. Right now, for example, they’re working on policy that will see classrooms renovated on an ongoing basis around campus.
Unlike the partisan politics seen at the national level, student government is about doing what’s best for the students and coming together to decide how that looks, Brough said.
“We have a whole bunch of different programs that provide services to students, so we don’t just have a student government,” said ASMSU President Lucas Oelkers. “We’re a service-based organization, and that’s what we do.”
“It’s not just a cute thing we’re doing,” Brough added. “It’s not like a club or something for fun. It is legitimately part of the shared governance of this institution. ... and that formal authority, students take (it) very seriously.”
ASMSU has a serious budget, too. It’s funded by students’ activity fees and to the tune of $1.1 million that they turn into programming, services and funds for campus clubs.
All of that money means students are envisioning what they want their campus culture to look like and are putting in the work to make it a reality.
About 40% of student government members return each year, but there have been some where it was an almost entirely new crop. Brough expressed admiration for what students could accomplish in their short time as representatives.
“The challenge for student government to get in, figure it out, get up to speed, make a measurable difference, leave your legacy and get out in nine months is deep work, and people are transformed, I think,” she said.
Student government elections see about a 15% voter turnout, which is high compared to many other universities, Oelkers said, but ASMSU is always trying to get that number higher. A better measure of civic engagement, Brough said, is the number of students who use their services. Even those who don’t vote know that ASMSU is there for them when they need something.
Oelkers and Brough said ASMSU contributes to the public at large, as well, by working with local nonprofits and make impacts on students and citizens. They put on homecoming. They were instrumental in creating the free Streamline bus system. Their students are Bozemanites, so ASMSU ties are Bozeman ties.
ASMSU vice president Isabella Roccisano said she joined student government at the suggestion of someone in her sorority. She ran, but she said she had no idea of what she was getting into. The subsequent jump to leadership was a big one.
“It’s been a big learning experience this year,” Roccisano said.
Oelkers had already been civically engaged through Future Farmers of America and wanted to continue serving. He came from a small town where people said, “If you don’t get involved in your community, your community dies.” He said he took that advice to heart when deciding to join ASMSU.
“It’s the place to be,” Oelkers said. “If you want to actually make change on our campus, this is the correct avenue to do it.”
Roccisano echoed Oelkers in her reasons for joining. She said she noticed that the people in her circle, as well as herself, didn’t understand what was going on at MSU at all. She said people may make inaccurate assumptions about the way things are run or do not know what resources are offered.
Roccisano said she wanted to be the bridge between students and their university.
“I think I really got into the idea of having knowledge and being able to transmit that out and making sure that we as a campus are communicating what’s available because sometimes it’s hard to know,” she said.
Brough wants to fight the misconception that student government is just for political science majors. She said ASMSU seeks people from all kinds of backgrounds and majors who have a change they’d like to see on campus.
Oelkers believes that people should never come into an organization like ASMSU just because they want to be in a powerful position.
“I think that it’s important to do the work because it’s important,” he said, “and it doesn’t matter if you get the glory or not if you’re doing the work.”
