Bozeman High School student Matthew Richey Willett, 13, portrays Nikita Kruschev's famous 1960 shoe banging incident during an immersive presentation on the 6'0s by AP history classes on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Yasser Al-Kaisy, 17, is dressed as Bert from "Mary Poppins" alongside other Bozeman High School classmates portraying film characters from the 1960s during an AP history class presentation on Monday, May 22, 2023. Students from the class opened a museum of different topics from the decade for other BHS students.
Reeve Alexander, 17, portraying artist Yayoi Kusama directs guests to add stickers to a space inspired by Kusama's works "Love is Calling" and "Obliteration Room" during a project by Bozeman High School's AP history classes to present a museum on the 1960s on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Woody West, 17, portrays a slightly scarier version of Ronald McDonald during a Bozeman High School AP history class presentation on the 1960s on Monday, May 22, 2023. Students opened a pop-up museum of different topics from the decade for other BHS students.
Elvis is alive, and he’s teaching at Bozeman High School.
Alongside wife Priscilla, the king of rock and roll strode the halls on Monday, curling his lip at every 1960s historical or pop culture figure imaginable as the junior advanced placement classes put on the 19th annual 1960s Museum.
The Presleys were played by Advanced Placement (AP) American Studies class co-teachers Jennie Tranel and Derek Strahn. The museum is part of an assignment that teaches students about different aspects of the historical decade that included Vietnam, the Cold War, civil rights protests, a presidential assassination and more.