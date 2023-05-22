Let the news come to you

Elvis is alive, and he’s teaching at Bozeman High School.

Alongside wife Priscilla, the king of rock and roll strode the halls on Monday, curling his lip at every 1960s historical or pop culture figure imaginable as the junior advanced placement classes put on the 19th annual 1960s Museum.

The Presleys were played by Advanced Placement (AP) American Studies class co-teachers Jennie Tranel and Derek Strahn. The museum is part of an assignment that teaches students about different aspects of the historical decade that included Vietnam, the Cold War, civil rights protests, a presidential assassination and more.


