For the third year, the Montana Office of Public Instruction has partnered with and online education platform to provide 1,000 Montana kids with free early literacy, math and science education to get them ready to enter kindergarten.

According to Waterford.org spokesperson John McCann, the Upstart Summer Learning Path uses a fun and engaging program that often gets participants reading at nearly a first grade level upon entering kindergarten.

“Sometimes a kid doesn’t even realize that he or she (is) learning something,” McCann said.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

