Upstart Summer Learning Path graduates show off their accomplishments. The program, a partnership between Waterford.org and the Montana Office of Public Instruction, gets pre-kindergarteners ready for school.
A screen grab shows an example of a Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path character. Upstart is a learning program aimed at children entering kindergarten.
For the third year, the Montana Office of Public Instruction has partnered with and online education platform to provide 1,000 Montana kids with free early literacy, math and science education to get them ready to enter kindergarten.
According to Waterford.org spokesperson John McCann, the Upstart Summer Learning Path uses a fun and engaging program that often gets participants reading at nearly a first grade level upon entering kindergarten.
“Sometimes a kid doesn’t even realize that he or she (is) learning something,” McCann said.
The program removes educational barriers by providing a laptop and internet service to families who don’t have those resources, McCann said. The family gets to keep the laptop at the end of the summer.
The Upstart software is adaptive, meaning a child with a low skill level would start with the basics, while a child with some skills would start at a higher level.
McCann said that what Waterford has found is that if a child spends 20 minutes a day five days a week, that gets them where they need to be. He said participants should walk into kindergarten with confidence in reading and math.
The program helps parents, as well, McCann said.
“It’s not just a parent working in isolation with the child,” he said. “It’s hard work teaching a kid...but we’ll have a coach that will call the house and check in with you.”
Coaches give parents tips on what they can do to help the child, both on and away from the computer.
Upstart is a self-driven and self-paced program, but it does have the goal of getting kids to a certain proficiency level. Waterford uses data from the program to inform coaches where kids are in need of extra help.
McCann said the main idea is to give parents resources that don’t cost anything so they don’t feel alone in educating their children before they enter school.
"At the end of the day, all children deserve equitable access to positive early learning experiences that position them for success in school, success in life,” said McCann. “Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path removes barriers and levels the playing field toward that end."
Office of Public Instruction Communications Director Brian O’Leary said the cost of providing services is factored at $400 per student. McCann said Waterford matches that by providing the laptops and internet service.
O’Leary said OPI pays for the program through federal COVID relief dollars meant to help close the learning gap caused by the pandemic.
Over the past two years, around 620 Montana children have participated in the Waterford Upstart Program, O’Leary said.
For 2021-2022, O’Leary said, Upstart participants’ outcomes averaged at the “kindergarten advanced” level, where most children score toward the end of the kindergarten year. Over 90% of participants scored at “kindergarten beginning” or above. These numbers indicate a high level of school readiness.
“The Superintendent (of Public Instruction) knows that Montana must do better in math and reading,” O’Leary said. “Raising the math and reading proficiency scores in our state begins with students that have a solid foundation entering school. The Upstart Program can help build this foundation and lead to better proficiency rates.”
