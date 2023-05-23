Let the news come to you

As the school year winds down, students at Gallatin High School came out to play on Tuesday.

Across the front and side yards of the school, ladder balls, bean bags, frisbees and spike balls flew through the unseasonably chilly air as students took advantage of Gallatin High’s new green space.

Members of The Democracy Project club “broke ground” on the space, which mostly involved posing with shovels to avoid digging up the grass.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

