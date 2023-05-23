Members of Gallatin High School’s Democracy Project club break ground on the school’s new green space.
Gallatin High School students play Spike Ball outside the school on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The game takes place where the school's new green space will grow over the next two years.
Education Reporter
As the school year winds down, students at Gallatin High School came out to play on Tuesday.
Across the front and side yards of the school, ladder balls, bean bags, frisbees and spike balls flew through the unseasonably chilly air as students took advantage of Gallatin High’s new green space.
Members of The Democracy Project club “broke ground” on the space, which mostly involved posing with shovels to avoid digging up the grass.
Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor.
