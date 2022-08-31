Up until the middle of August, Manhattan Schools Superintendent Brian Ayers thought he’d be in the kitchen taking on the open position of food service manager and head cook.
Fortunately, a couple weeks before the district’s Aug. 24 start, Ayers had a Manhattan resident apply and accept the position.
“When you have a need everyone chips in and that’s something I love about this district and this community,” Ayers said. “This community really rallies and pitches in.”
While Ayers joked it was in the best interest of everyone’s stomachs that he wouldn’t be acting as head cook, it’s one example of how school districts throughout Gallatin Valley have faced challenges ahead of this school year’s start to fill open teacher and hourly positions.
Even the districts who report full or mostly full staffs have gotten creative with placements and report fewer applicants for open positions overall.
Despite late-summer resignations from a handful of staff members, including the food service manager, Ayers reported all of its teacher positions are filled while one paraprofessional and a couple evening custodian roles are open.
“We’re blessed because I know a lot of my colleagues are still trying to fill positions today,” Ayers said. “It’s a challenge statewide and nationally.”
Most of Manhattan’s hires come from people who live in the town, Ayers said. Historically, it has often hired its own returning graduates with employees often staying until they retire. Ayers estimates there’s a significant number of teachers approaching retirement in the next five years.
“We’ve had to work hard to fill our positions. It won’t be easy moving forward,” Ayers said.
It has gotten harder to attract people to move to Manhattan that don’t already have connections to it. Ayers said the cost of living used to be lower than in Bozeman or Belgrade but has risen steeply in the last three years. As more teachers and staff begin to retire, Ayers predicts it will be harder to recruit.
“Available housing and cost of living are two significant challenges for us. As we start to see more and more turnover for retirement, recruiting new teachers is going to become more and more challenging because of the lack of available housing and even affordable housing. People can’t afford to live here either anymore,” he said.
While Ayers could think of a few instances of people who relocate to Manhattan from neighboring districts for more of a small-town setting, he said when the district loses people it’s typically because they’re going to other districts that can pay more.
In Belgrade, its superintendent Godfrey Saunders said they’re well-staffed for general education teachers but have openings among special education teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and custodians.
“We can’t find special education teachers,” Saunders said. “I think there’s competition outside of Montana for those special education teachers as well, where they can pay more and the cost of living is less.”
While district administrators and staff will step in to help out, Saunders said he’s hopeful the district can fill more positions into the school year.
“It is a strain on everyone, and you have to pay particular attention and listen to what staff are saying and try to do what you can to reduce the stress level and the amount of extra things that people have to do,” Saunders said.
Like other districts, Belgrade has seen more turnover in the last year with employees leaving for a variety of reasons including higher pay somewhere else, a spouse moving for work or driven out by the cost of living.
“There was no single reason (for leaving) but we had over 40 positions to fill this year,” he said. “Usually, we have about 20 or 25 max.”
Belgrade is also hiring more first-time teachers, who are more likely to be in search of housing than more established teachers.
“It’s getting more difficult for beginning teachers or new classified staff to survive in the valley especially the price of homes. It’s getting tougher,” Saunders said.
Even the schools that are fully staffed, like the K-8 Anderson School, have reported significantly fewer people applying for positions.
“We’re fully staffed which I feel like is a miracle in this environment,” said Kristi Jacobs, superintendent of Anderson School. “We’ve definitely had less applicants for positions than in the past years. It’s harder to find applicants and find people to apply.”
Part of that is likely related to how much schools can pay, Jacobs said.
“We’re a school on a limited budget,” Jacobs said. “We lost an hourly worker because she could nanny and get paid more. We’re doing our best to be wage competitive without breaking our budgets. They have to really want to be in education and want to be in a school.”
Being a smaller district and requiring less staff has its benefits up to a point, Jacobs said. Anderson has around 30 people, split almost evenly between certified and hourly staff.
“We’re able to adjust our needs being a small district. We have some people who serve in multiple roles,” she said.
As an example, Jacobs said they have a custodian who also serves as a bus driver and Anderson shares a music teacher with La Motte School, another smaller K-8 school.
Every superintendent who spoke to the Chronicle also said there’s a need for additional and more consistent substitute teachers, with the smaller rural school sharing a list organized by the Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools.
Jacobs said she’s also seen a change in the depth of the substitute pool.
“It used to be if you were a young teacher and didn’t get hired you would substitute to get known. Now with the teacher shortage and every young teacher getting picked up, we don’t have that pool,” she said.
Like Anderson School, Monforton Schools has seen a decrease in the number of applicants for open positions or no-shows for interviews, according to its superintendent Darren Strauch.
“We’re seven for seven. We’ve had seven applicants, seven interviews set up and seven no-shows,” he said.
In response, Strauch said they’re offering more flexibility. For example, if someone applying for a paraprofessional position can only work two days a week, they make it work, he said.
Monforton also has filled its teaching staff positions out, with the hardest to fill positions being in food service department. With one food service staff member in each building and no food service director, the district plans to offer a slimmed down menu with building administrators and volunteers stepping in to help out.
“It’s been one of those nice benefits of having a smaller staff. People step in and help as they can,” Strauch said.
Particularly for the part-time food service positions, it’s hard to compete with some of the wages at fast food restaurants in Bozeman, he said.
Monforton contracts out its custodian and bus services, with no openings in those positions, Strauch said.
“The bottom line is we’re all trying to make sure we put together the best programs we can,” he said. “Our community is understanding, knowing what we’re dealing with in Gallatin Valley.”
While schools in the valley reported having filled their teaching positions, there’s still a long-term worry about finding teachers as more retire or move to other industries.
Anderson’s superintendent Jacobs said she’s worried what will happen in the future as teachers leave for better paying professions and less people choose to enter the field.
“My greatest fear is the interest and respect for the profession is down,” she said. “The job is hard. You have to be a kid person and it takes a lot of dedication to be a successful teacher.”
