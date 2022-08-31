Let the news come to you

Up until the middle of August, Manhattan Schools Superintendent Brian Ayers thought he’d be in the kitchen taking on the open position of food service manager and head cook.

Fortunately, a couple weeks before the district’s Aug. 24 start, Ayers had a Manhattan resident apply and accept the position.

“When you have a need everyone chips in and that’s something I love about this district and this community,” Ayers said. “This community really rallies and pitches in.”

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

