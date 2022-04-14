Over 70,000 Gallatin County ballots will be in the mail Friday for the May 3 school and special district elections.
The ballots, which are mailed to active voters, are expected to arrive in mailboxes by the weekend or early next week, according to the Gallatin County Elections Department.
Voters can choose to vote in person starting Friday at the Gallatin County elections office in the county courthouse. Voters can also request a replacement ballot no later than 8 p.m. on May 3 if theirs is destroyed, lost or did not arrive in the mail.
Ballots can be returned to the elections department at 311 W. Main St., or the Monforton School District Office at 6001 Monforton School Rd. Both locations are open during business hours Monday through Friday, with extended hours on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The elections department advises voters to mail their completed ballot no later than April 27, or deposit it at the elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Residents looking to register to vote have to do so in person at the elections office. The department advises people to register by May 2.
School districts with elections include Belgrade, Big Sky, Bozeman, Gallatin Gateway, Lamotte, Manhattan, Monforton, Springhill, Three Forks, West Yellowstone and Willow Creek.
Voters can preview their school district election issues on the county superintendent of school’s website.
There are two special district elections: Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District and Logan County Water and Sewer District.
Voters in the Bozeman School District will see a school board election for two seats and three high school levies on their ballots.
Candidates for school board include incumbents Tanya Reinhardt and Lisa Weaver and challengers Lauren Dee and Amber Jupka. The League of Women Voters of Bozeman and the Bozeman Public Library will host a candidate forum on April 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Voters in Bozeman’s high school district will be asked to approve a general fund levy, technology fund levy and a building reserve fund levy. There will be no elementary district levies on the ballot this year.
The district is asking for a general fund levy of $325,000 per year, a six-year building reserve fund levy of $1.5 million per year and a 10-year technology fund levy of one mil per year, or around $275,000 this year.
The building reserve and technology levies would be replacements for current levies of $1.65 million and $200,000 per year, respectively.
If approved, the three levies would mean a net tax increase of $1.23 per $100,000 in taxable value for a home.
Mike Waterman, the district’s director of business services, said state law requires the district to list the tax impact for a $100,000 and $200,000 home. While there aren’t any homes of $100,000 in Bozeman, it was an easy number to calculate the impact for individuals, he said.
As of Thursday, the district had completed 31 meetings with local residents, school staff and businesses, with 14 more on the books before the election, according to Waterman.
“There’s value in having the chance to visit with people in a smaller group setting and find out what’s on their minds,” Waterman said.
The last time voters did not approve a levy was a high school building reserve levy in 2008. General fund levies have passed since the last failed one in 1983, according to Waterman.
Voters in Bozeman have historically been supportive of the district and it was grateful for their support, Waterman said.
“The needs for the district are generally increasing and we ask for tax increases where they’re needed,” he said. “We’re also constantly reassessing our needs and taking the opportunity to provide reductions whenever possible.”