School board
Bozeman School District trustee Lei-Anna Bertelsen, left, listens as trustee Gary Lusin talks about a disputed novel in the 9th-grade curriculum during a Feb. 27, 2023, school board meeting.

The Bozeman School District School Board voted unanimously on Monday to keep a novel as part of the Gallatin High School ninth grade curriculum after a parent raised concerns.

The vote was on the woman’s final appeal after she had gone through the formal process of lodging her complaint.

According to Superintendent Casey Bertram, the process begins with a conversation at the school level. The complainant then can formalize the complaint. The complaint goes to the superintendent who decides, along with a committee, whether to keep the book. The final complaint appeal goes before the school board.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

