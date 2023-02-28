The Bozeman School District School Board voted unanimously on Monday to keep a novel as part of the Gallatin High School ninth grade curriculum after a parent raised concerns.
The vote was on the woman’s final appeal after she had gone through the formal process of lodging her complaint.
According to Superintendent Casey Bertram, the process begins with a conversation at the school level. The complainant then can formalize the complaint. The complaint goes to the superintendent who decides, along with a committee, whether to keep the book. The final complaint appeal goes before the school board.
At every step of the way, complainant Heather Higgs’ appeals were denied.
Higgs objected to the novel “The Marrow Thieves,” by Cherie Dimaline, claiming it contains anti-white and anti-Catholic themes, uses profanity and depicts human sexuality and sexual acts.
Per state law, parents were provided with at least 48 hours’ notice that the book contains components of human sexuality. There is also an alternate book selection available.
Higgs said written responses from the committee ignored her concerns about the book.
“After watching and listening for two hours to their uniform pretense,” Higgs said, “the committee addressed just one of my four complaints: profanity. Each adult agreed and unanimously voted that the level of profanity in this book was appropriate because it’s what they (students) hear in the hallway.”
Higgs called the board hypocrites, saying they selectively enforce policies pertaining to profanity and vulgarity. She also said the book promotes anti-Catholic bias.
“By keeping this book in the curriculum, you are willing to tolerate the presence of poison,” Higgs said. “You are willing for students’ minds to be poisoned by a sophistry of Canadian history, a characterization of (the) religious as murderers, depictions of Catholics as henchmen for Indian genocide, linguistic rot, the sexualization of minors and irreparable hostility towards the white children in your classrooms.”
Cheryl Tusken, Bryant Higgs and David Wooten also spoke against the book.
Tusken said she supports Indian Education for All, but she believes that the district could find books that “are going to be appealing to virtue and character and goodness” that would get across the same concepts without polluting children’s minds. She said the district should not be undermining parents and their Christian values.
Patti Steinmiller, Heather Musselman, Stephani Lourie, Katy Osterloth and Troy Bertelsen spoke in favor of keeping the book in the curriculum.
Lourie, a parent and middle school teacher, spoke of being a child of Holocaust survivors.
“The country of Germany does not shield its next generations from the horrors of its history because they have a moral obligation to prevent its repeat,” she said.
Osterloth, a parent, said the most important thing is a parent’s relationship with their child. She said it is a parent’s job to provide context to the media their children consume.
Board members also spoke about their rationale for wanting to retain the book.
Several trustees said the board has to trust the process by which books are chosen and rely on the expertise of the professionals who decide which books to teach.
Gary Lusin said he supported what Higgs was saying, but he pointed out that the parents are free to opt out of their children reading the book.
Douglas Fischer said he found the book difficult to read.
“I finished the book and I concluded I want our students in this district to be challenged in their education. I want them to be uncomfortable as they grapple with the English language, with ideas, with our history,” he said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.