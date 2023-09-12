Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman School District Board of Trustees met Monday in part to discuss issues with hiring staff and teachers amidst the community’s ongoing housing crisis.

In an effort to address the issue, the school board submitted a resolution to the Montana School Board Association. The resolution proposes an adjustment to the state funding formula, which would help school districts like Bozeman that have a high cost of living and, consequently, a hard time hiring employees.

Superintendent Casey Bertram said schools with declining enrollment are allowed to go over their maximum budgets under state guidelines. But because the district’s enrollment is growing, Bertram said, the district can’t go over its budget.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Patrick Bouman can be reached at 406-582-2648 or pbouman@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.