The Bozeman School District Board of Trustees met Monday in part to discuss issues with hiring staff and teachers amidst the community’s ongoing housing crisis.
In an effort to address the issue, the school board submitted a resolution to the Montana School Board Association. The resolution proposes an adjustment to the state funding formula, which would help school districts like Bozeman that have a high cost of living and, consequently, a hard time hiring employees.
Superintendent Casey Bertram said schools with declining enrollment are allowed to go over their maximum budgets under state guidelines. But because the district’s enrollment is growing, Bertram said, the district can’t go over its budget.
Board members said they hope the resolution will allow the district to pay higher salaries, which would attract more staff and teachers for the growing classrooms.
“What it costs to actually live in this community has crushed recruitment and retention,” Bertram said. “Ten years ago, having 100 plus applicants was a blessing and a curse. Now ... you can count (applicants) on one hand.”
According to the meeting agenda, the district hired 42 new employees this year. Eighteen of them resigned between June and September, the agenda said.
Several board members highlighted the difficulty of filling specialized teaching jobs, like special education, world languages and deaf and hard of hearing instruction.
Director of Human Resources Pat Strauss said it’s been difficult finding paraprofessionals because the market salary is around $87 an hour. A list of open paraprofessional positions at the district offers wages from $16 to $19 an hour. According to the list, there are 74 job openings at the district.
Bertram said Sacajawea Middle School has Spanish and German teachers, but there are no world language teachers at Chief Joseph Middle School. Because some students will enter high school without foreign language experience, Bertram said he has been working with the high school language departments so all students can still take advanced placement courses by their senior year.
The board will also ask the MTSBA to change the definition of what services a public school should offer. Trustees said the current definition is outdated and does not include things that communities have come to expect from their schools, like health care, school lunches and extracurricular activities.
The state’s definition is used to determine school funding, Bertram said, and adding more services to the list would help fund services schools already offer.
Trustee Douglas Fischer asked why the resolution did not account for social and emotional learning and mental health care. Trustee Kevin Black echoed Fischer’s comments, citing high suicide rates in Montana.
“If we were to pull these things out of education, we would hear from parents,” Fischer said.
Bertram said the topics were not included because they are “polarizing” issues in Montana, and it would be more difficult to pass the resolution with them. Trustee Gary Lusin said the resolutions are due to MTSBA by Sept. 15.
After the discussion about recruitment and retention, a group of Bozeman High School students, who are part of the Sunrise Movement, addressed the board about the Green New Deal for Schools. One of the movement’s goals is to transition the U.S. to 100% renewable energy to offset climate change.
Students asked the board to adopt policies like requiring a climate curriculum and making all school buildings carbon neutral by 2025.
“It is not any one student’s responsibility to take on a nationwide movement to ensure basic human rights,” student Carly Bryan said. “You have the power to reroute our schools to make BSD7 the framework for other Montana schools — to empower thousands of kids. Be the first to champion the Green New Deal for Schools.”
