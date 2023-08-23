After receiving a nearly $1 million state grant last year, a Bozeman child care center is now starting to expand its services to parents and their children.
Rising Stars Early Learning Center was awarded the Innovation Grant from Montana’s American Rescue Plan Act in Aug. 2022. According to Holly Smedley, Rising Stars’ director, the program is using the funds to increase classroom sizes and offer evening and weekend child care options for parents. Rising Stars is operated by the Family Promise of Greater Gallatin Valley.
Rising Stars’ day program is 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Because of the grant, Smedley said, the center is starting an evening program from 5:30 to 9 p.m. as of Aug. 23. That program will be available Monday through Thursday, she said, and a Saturday program will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Aug. 26.
Smedley says she hopes the new options will be helpful to parents whose jobs are outside of 9 a.m to 5 p.m. schedules. So far, there are three children in the evening program, she said. Overall, there are 73 total children in Rising Stars.
The cost of the evening program from children aged 0 to 2 is $35 per day, Smedley said. For children aged 3 to 5, the cost is $28 per day. The Saturday program will charge an hourly rate, Smedley said, which is $12 an hour for 0-to-2-year-olds and $10 an hour for 3-to-5-year-olds. Pricing information for the day programs is available on the Family Promise website.
Rising Stars’ classrooms teach “social and emotional” lessons, Smedley said, like learning how to connect with other children. For younger children, she said, the program also includes “hitting those milestones” of crawling, walking and speaking. The classrooms are split up not just based on age, but also the child’s development because some children develop at different speeds, she said.
Smedley said the classrooms use “STEM-based child care” to reach developmental milestones, which she said is usually more engaging than worksheets or reading activities. This approach includes learning through playing and other hands-on experiences. Kids also do science experiments, she said.
“Kids love little science experiments,” Smedley said. “Science is always a good one for the children because it’s so interactive. You know, simple things like putting baking soda on a tray and giving a child a little dropper with vinegar and seeing the chemical reaction. They absolutely love that because they see that change right in front of their eyes.”
The program also offers meals for children and things like diapers, wet wipes, baby formula and art supplies. Smedley said the grant will help Rising Stars offer more of these.
Several parents who have already been sending their children to the care center said it is typically a challenge to find child care in Bozeman.
Mykal Aageson has two children, aged 3 and 1. She said she works an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, so she relies on Rising Stars’ day program. A month before one of her children was born, she was on waiting lists at other centers. Before she signed her children up to Rising Stars, she said, she was “juggling nannies” and other daycares, which she said were more expensive.
Allison Ziegelman has a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old in the care program. She said her job with the Montana State University Alumni Association requires her to travel often, meaning child care is essential.
“We love it,” Ziegelman said. “It’s nearly impossible to find care, and when I was pregnant with my 3-year-old, we were on 10 waitlists.”
Briana Schultz, a self-employed mother of 2 and 4-year-olds, said the Saturday program would allow her to work weekends. Schultz said she likes the diversity of children at the center and her kids have been able to bond with their teachers and other kids.
“Some kids come in not speaking English, and it’s great to hear how they interact with each other,” Schultz said.
Erin Clements, a mother of twins, said she “can’t say enough good things” about Rising Stars. The center gives kids meals, she said, which has helped reduce her own stress. She also said she likes the diversity of the kids at Rising Stars and said her kids have been able to learn some Spanish from other children.
