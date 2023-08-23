Let the news come to you

After receiving a nearly $1 million state grant last year, a Bozeman child care center is now starting to expand its services to parents and their children.

Rising Stars Early Learning Center was awarded the Innovation Grant from Montana’s American Rescue Plan Act in Aug. 2022. According to Holly Smedley, Rising Stars’ director, the program is using the funds to increase classroom sizes and offer evening and weekend child care options for parents. Rising Stars is operated by the Family Promise of Greater Gallatin Valley.

Rising Stars’ day program is 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Because of the grant, Smedley said, the center is starting an evening program from 5:30 to 9 p.m. as of Aug. 23. That program will be available Monday through Thursday, she said, and a Saturday program will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Aug. 26.


Patrick Bouman

