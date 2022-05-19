Montana State University’s new computer sciences building will be called Gianforte Hall.
The Montana Board of Regents voted in favor of naming the building, citing the “transformative” impact of the $50 million donation from the Gianforte Family Foundation.
The donation, announced in February, is to construct a building dedicated to the university’s Gianforte School of Computing — named for an earlier donation from the foundation.
The board’s policy states that a building may not be named or dedicated in honor of a person employed by the university system or an elected official until one year after the end of their term. It allows exceptions, including in instances where the “giving warrants some form of recognition.”
Board chair Casey Lozar was the lone dissent vote to the naming, saying he would prefer to wait the one-year period before moving forward.
“The naming of public buildings is intended to be done in perpetuity, which I think is particularly special and because this building will be named in perpetuity, my personal preference is we wait to name the building until the governor is out of office. That’s the principle behind this board changing our naming policy a handful of years ago,” Lozar said.
Regent Brianne Rogers acknowledged the public comment provided during MSU’s April listening session and emailed to the regents. She said the board’s policy does allow exceptions to the one year waiting period for “transformative gifts.”
“That term has been undefined to a certain extend to date. I will be supporting this item because I believe it sets a very high bar for our policy and gives a little more definition to that term transformative,” she said.
Regent Amy Sexton also said she appreciated the perspectives of the students. Sexton said she would be supporting the naming of Gianforte Hall because she felt the gift would be of great benefit to current and future students.
During public comment Thursday, a student at the University of Montana spoke against naming the building Gianforte Hall.
“In my opinion, honoring the transformative possibilities of this new building would be better served by naming it after a transformative educator from an underrepresented community,” he said.
The student recommended naming the building after Mary Trumper, who won election in 1916 to be Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction.
In MSU’s April listening session, people spoke against naming the building Gianforte Hall, highlighting concerns over Gov. Greg Gianforte’s assault on a reporter in 2017, anti-LGBTQ laws he signed and donations the family foundation has made to organizations classified as “hate groups” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
During Thursday’s meeting, the regents also approved MSU’s plans to spend $5 million of the donation to begin the planning phase of the new building.