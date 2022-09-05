Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins.
Montana State University said it hasn’t found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, median rent in the city rose by $229 from 2019 to 2022.
Missoula also has seen upward pressures on rents. As the director and creator of the Associated Students of University of Montana’s Bear Necessities office, which started in September 2021, Kat Cowley helps hundreds of students find basic resources, including housing.
“Historically, students have had a lot of trouble finding housing in Missoula,” said Cowley, who herself experienced a housing emergency when she was a student.
Now, UM’s residence halls are at full capacity, and Cowley said 80 percent of her work involves directing students and even full-time faculty to rentable spaces, even providing them with listings outside Missoula’s urban area. She has avoided directing people to university housing all together since early June.
The Washington Post reported an 11.3% national rent increase in April, but the major college towns in Montana saw more dramatic increases. Yellowstone County jumped 14.7%, Gallatin rose 18.6% and Missoula bumped up 18.9%.
Now university residence halls and apartments are some of the cheapest options available with private property increases, but with many at full capacity, college students and faculty are having a difficult time finding affordable options at least in Missoula and Bozeman. The situation at MSU-Billings is a little different.
Students are also staying in university units longer than in the past, causing fewer turnover vacancies.
To ease the strain in the future, UM plans to issue $60 million in bonds with $36 million budgeted for a new 200-bed residence hall, although the project does not yet have a set timeline for construction.
Meanwhile, MSU said it has a waitlist for 12 residence halls and 1,000 graduate student and family apartment beds every year. MSU reported 16,841 students attended last fall and has had enrollment growth each year for more than a decade.
“There’s nothing special about this year in terms of waitlists. There was a time where it was more common for students to be able to have a single room, and now that is a very uncommon situation,” Director of MSU News Service Michael Becker said. “Nowadays, 99% of our rooms are at full capacity.”
The Board of Regents, which governs the university system, approved a 4% increase for both MSU’s residence halls and university apartments, with room and board ranging anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 and rentals from $420 to almost $1,000 a month. Becker said MSU has no plans to increase available accommodations after it has spent more than $100 million adding to housing inventory during the past decade and built two new residence halls that added more than 900 available beds.
In contrast, MSU—Billings has many vacancies in its two residence halls that serve their 4,000-student population. MSUB housing director Josh Hulgan said COVID-19 hit campus residency particularly hard, with only about 400 students living on campus while the larger of the two residence halls can house 500.
MSU-B does not have a large apartment complex like UM or MSU, but it has 10 apartments set aside for family housing where it raised rent by $25 in July.
MSU-B director of communications and marketing Maureen Brakke noted the cost of living is cheaper in Billings than in Missoula or Bozeman and said one factor for the low occupancy in the residence halls is the high population of non-traditional students. Brakke said they have a large commuter population from within Billings and the surrounding areas.
Cowley said she does not envy being a college student contending with inflation no matter where they reside in the state. She said she likely could not stay in Missoula herself if she did not live with her partner that has a corporate job, and she hopes students seek out staff like her who can relate to their struggles and provide them with comfort and resources that can lead them to solutions when the university has no spots to provide them.
“I hold a lot of space for students to feel those big feelings and be frustrated. I remember being a student and feeling like I didn’t have an outlet, I was yelling into the void,” Cowley said. “There are some major problems here in the state, at UM and in the city... We have solutions already, we just need to get them to the right people and implement them.”
