Fewer than half of Montana students are reading at or above grade level, at 46.1 percent, and just 36.5 percent are proficient in math, according to data released this month from the Montana Office of Public Instruction.

The low scores reflect national trends following the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing classroom shutdowns or periods where schools operated remotely off and on. The Montana scores are from third- through eighth-graders and 11th graders.

“I am proud of the resiliency our Montana students have shown through the school closures and uncertainties of COVID,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen in a statement from OPI. “We have work to do to increase math skills throughout our state.”

