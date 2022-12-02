Hyalite Elementary schools enrollment
A student in Madeline DeMarco's kindergarten class raises their hand to answer a question about favorite Thanksgiving foods at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Preliminary enrollment figures released by the Office of Public Instruction Thursday show a slight increase in Montana’s K-12 student population this fall — the second consecutive year of gains following a significant dip during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest headcount, conducted in public schools across the state on Oct. 3, Montana’s statewide enrollment has reached 149,879 students. That’s a 681-student increase from OPI’s official enrollment count for the 2021-22 school year, and a gain of 4,247 students since the agency reported a dramatic decline in 2020-21.

OPI stated in its announcement that the latest total marks the highest public school enrollment in Montana in 19 years. School districts have until Dec. 31 to change or certify their headcounts, meaning this fall’s numbers may alter slightly before they’re finalized.


