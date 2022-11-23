Let the news come to you

It’s likely the state standards regulating ratios for school counselors, librarians and administrators will remain in place, following a large body of public comment in favor of them.

During the Montana Board of Public Education meeting in Bozeman last week, board members voted down proposed changes to the accreditation standards that would have removed the ratio requirements.

The proposed changes from Montana Office of Public Instruction and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen created a large public outcry among teachers, administrators, public education officials and families in the state.


