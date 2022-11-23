It’s likely the state standards regulating ratios for school counselors, librarians and administrators will remain in place, following a large body of public comment in favor of them.
During the Montana Board of Public Education meeting in Bozeman last week, board members voted down proposed changes to the accreditation standards that would have removed the ratio requirements.
The proposed changes from Montana Office of Public Instruction and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen created a large public outcry among teachers, administrators, public education officials and families in the state.
Ahead of the meeting, the Board of Public Education had received around 1,500 public comments.
The board will consider other proposed revisions and take a final vote on Chapter 55 accreditation standards at its January meeting.
OPI has said the removal of the ratios was designed to put control back with local school leaders and help rural schools, who often struggle to hire for positions like librarians and counselors.
In an emailed statement Tuesday, Arntzen said the Board has not finished Chapter 55 accreditation and there’s more to come in the January meeting.
“Montana must take our youth suicide rates seriously. I offered three opportunities: 1) Hire as many staff to reflect the needs, 2) Flexibility in hiring, and 3) Create a plan for success. If Montana expects to see different results, we must act differently,” Arntzen wrote.
The current standards require schools to employ one counselor for every 400 students.
Rob Watson, executive director for School Administrators of Montana, attended the Nov. 17 and 18 meeting.
“What stood out to me is there seemed to be general support from the majority of board members to keep the ratios as they are in their current rule. I don’t think they necessarily thought it was the best way to handle staffing but in absence of a better option, it seemed like the best option as to keep it as is,” Watson said on Monday.
Watson said the ratios ensure a minimum standard of quality in Montana schools.
“We don’t think lowering the standards are the right way to solve that issue. We have to put our heads together and work on how we can support better staffing in all of our districts,” he said.
Lowing accreditation standards could create inequities across the state and areas where students wouldn’t have access to valuable services, he said.
Watson said he understands ratios might not work for all districts but there’s a pathway for those schools who struggle to fill a position to file for ratio exceptions, or a variances. He suggested the focus could move toward streamlining that process.
Ahead of the January meeting, Watson’s organization will continue to watch proposed changes around middle school electives and middle school accreditations around funding at the seventh and eight grade level.
In a statement Tuesday, Montana Federation of Public Employees President Amanda Curtis said they were grateful for the educational leadership of the board in “protecting Montana’s constitutional guarantee of a free quality public education for every student.”
MFPE, the union representing K-12 teachers and staff across the state, have opposed the removal of ratios.
“MFPE members who are themselves parents of students and practitioners in classrooms feel like their collective voice has been heard and are proud of the result,” Curtis said.
