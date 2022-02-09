Private schools around Bozeman are seeing a rise in enrollment

Private schools in the Gallatin Valley have seen an uptick in student enrollments in the last few years, largely from families moving into the area from out of state.
While the new students are a welcome addition, the increases and the unpredictable nature of the pandemic in education has schools working to add staff, project enrollments for the next few years and plan for additional classroom space.
Petra Academy, Heritage Christian School, Manhattan Christian School and Belgrade’s Divine Academy have all seen enrollment growth in the last two years, often at a faster rate than previously predicted.
Heritage Christian School has averaged 5% to 10% enrollment growth in the past but in 2020 and 2021, the school grew by 20% to 25%, according to Gerry Goede, administrator at Heritage Christian.
In 2020, Heritage Christian had 205 students enrolled in its pre-K through 12th grades. That number rose to 253 students for the 2021-2022 school year.
Goede estimates about half of the school’s new students have come from outside of Bozeman.
A similar trend has been seen in the other schools.
For Belgrade’s Divine Academy, the school saw a 28% increase in the last year. Meg Stout, chairman of the school’s board of directors, said it went from 65 students enrolled the previous year to 78 students this year.
At Petra Academy, enrollment grew from 204 students for the 2020-2021 school year to 227 students enrolled this school year. For the 2019-2020 school year, Petra’s enrollment was 184 students.
“I would say we have a lot of people who are moving here. They’re coming from places where private school is more in their culture,” said Justice Kerr, head of school at Petra.
Growth was an interesting measure to consider, said Tim Visser, superintendent of Manhattan Christian School.
Although Visser declined to give exact enrollment numbers for Manhattan Christian, the school has one class for pre-K through 12th grades, with two classes of kindergarten and fourth grades.
“We could have taken more (students) but some of our grades are capped already. That presents challenges. You can’t just continue to fill classrooms. That’s not efficient nor effective,” Visser said.
With some of the classes capped and unable to accept new students, a new family might have three children in different grades they’re hoping to enroll but Manhattan Christian may only have space in two of those grades, Visser said.
“It’s frustrating when you tell a family I can take one of your children but I can’t take them all,” he said.
Staffing up and space limits
To keep up with the enrollment increases, the schools have needed to hire more teachers and staff.
At Petra Academy, the school hired four teachers and two teaching aids for this school year. Three of the teachers and one of the teaching aids were new positions for the school, bringing its staff to 35. Kerr said they had planned to create four new teaching positions but were unable to find a final teacher that was the right fit.
Divine Academy also increased its staff, hiring five teachers for the 2021-2022 school year.
Like some of the students, many of the applicants came from out of state, she said.
“It was challenging. We had a long hiring season,” Stout said. “… We made a lot of offers and a lot of people decided they couldn’t live here with the pay we could offer.”
The school officials who spoke with the Chronicle said the enrollment increases have changed projections on new construction or additions to school buildings.
Divine Academy recently finished a second-story addition and is already predicting it will need to start making plans for more classroom space in the next couple of years.
“The valley is seeing a lot of people move here in part because of COVID and also because people love it here,” Stout said. “… We weren’t really expecting growth as fast but I think we could use it within the next two years.”
Manhattan Christian has considered splitting additional grades, or creating additional classes for filled grades, but they don’t have classroom space for more classes, according to Visser.
“We’ve got a building expansion program on the drawing boards now,” he said, adding it was placed on hold in the early days of the pandemic. “… The concepts are done. We’re beginning to develop a set of contractor plans.”
Predicting future growth
With the pandemic and more people moving into the area, many of the schools said it has made predicting enrollment trends harder. Part of the struggle facing schools is that it’s hard to predict how many families might move into the valley instead of being able to primarily rely on anticipating enrollment increases at the kindergarten level.
“Conservatively, if I look out, I expect us to continue to grow over the next five years,” Kerr said of Petra. “… It’s nice to think there’s a lot of people coming but you can get yourself in trouble if you do that too quickly and you’re not ready for them.”
At Petra, some families reached out in September 2021 to enroll their children for the 2022-2023 school year, Kerr said.
“We actually already have a couple places where we’re wait listing,” Kerr said, adding its eighth grade class is waitlisted and the school is considering adding an additional class for its seventh grade to accommodate enrollment needs.
For Heritage Christian School, the enrollment period is open through the end of February and Goede predicts they will have a better idea of what the future holds then.
If growth continues, the school’s board may decide to move forward with a new building or addition sooner than originally planned and consider using modular trailers for the intervening year or two, Goede said.
“Living in COVID times is so difficult. We can’t predict the future. We just can’t know,” Goede said.
While Manhattan Christian has seen a lot of potential families touring the school for next school year, Visser said it is still hard to know what the numbers will be.
“We’re really struggling to come up with what the enrollment numbers are going to be. The future looks bright but we won’t know that until September,” Visser said.
Based on interest from families, the four schools said they foresee enrollment increasing yet again for next school year.
A faith-based education
Most of the school administrators who spoke to the Chronicle also said the nature of their school was a big draw for families, including smaller class sizes and religious instruction weaved into academics.
Many of the schools have also managed to remain in person for most of the pandemic, potentially attracting some families.
“Jesus Christ is central to what we teach,” Goede said.
While families don’t have to be from a certain faith to enroll their children at Petra Academy, Kerr said, the school makes a point to ensure they’re comfortable knowing that’s how the school will teach their children.
“Our school has had a really good reputation just on the quality of education we’re providing for our students. That’s been a significant draw,” Kerr said of Petra. “… The fact that we’re a Christian school has been a draw for a lot of families.”
Stout said the classical education of Divine Academy, which includes mass three times a week, is important for many people.
“They’re just seeing this smaller, very solid catholic school is a nice environment for their kids. That’s what drawing them for our school in particular,” Stout said.
For Visser, the education is comprehensive at Manhattan Christian
“I think that piece of (education) where it’s not so much what you learn but what are you gong to do with it,” he said. “Kids can Google a lot of information but how do you discern what is truth and how do you live that out.”
For all of the administrators, the students remain the focus of the schools as they navigate increased enrollments, hiring staff and planning for the future.
“One of the things that’s exciting with all of this growth, is the opportunity we have to partner with parents and helping educate their children,” Kerr said. “Not to sound too cliché, I think education is such a gift.”