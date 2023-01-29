Avery Westphal
Avery Westphal, 14, is photographed at the Rising Starz Sports Academy in Bozeman on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. This spring, Westphal will be the first girl to try out for the Bozeman Bucks American Legion baseball team.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Avery Westphal started playing baseball when she was three years old, as a way to connect and hang out with her older brother.

Over 10 years later, the Bozeman High freshman’s love of the sport has grown beyond a way to bond with her brother. This spring, she is set to try out for the local American Legion team, the Bucks, making her the first girl to try out for the team.

Westphal, 14 years old, said she enjoys the sport and doesn’t really look at how she’s often the only girl on her team.


Avery Westphal
Avery Westphal, 14, connects with a pitch in the batting cage at the Rising Starz Sports Academy in Bozeman on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. This spring, Westphal will be the first girl to try out for the Bozeman Bucks American Legion baseball team.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

