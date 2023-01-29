Avery Westphal, 14, is photographed at the Rising Starz Sports Academy in Bozeman on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. This spring, Westphal will be the first girl to try out for the Bozeman Bucks American Legion baseball team.
Avery Westphal, 14, connects with a pitch in the batting cage at the Rising Starz Sports Academy in Bozeman on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. This spring, Westphal will be the first girl to try out for the Bozeman Bucks American Legion baseball team.
Avery Westphal started playing baseball when she was three years old, as a way to connect and hang out with her older brother.
Over 10 years later, the Bozeman High freshman’s love of the sport has grown beyond a way to bond with her brother. This spring, she is set to try out for the local American Legion team, the Bucks, making her the first girl to try out for the team.
Westphal, 14 years old, said she enjoys the sport and doesn’t really look at how she’s often the only girl on her team.
“I just love to go out and play,” she said. “I’ve been really trying to pursue higher levels of baseball.”
Westphal said she likes the team aspect of baseball but also that she can focus on improving her own play.
While Westphal can play first and third base, she’s typically a pitcher for her teams. She loves knowing her teammates feel confident behind her and the challenge of striking out players from the opposing team.
“There’s always those people who are so confident that they’re going to hit no matter who’s up to pitch. And I get to come up and I throw a lot of strikes. I love the look on their faces when they get out of the box and they don’t know what just happened because they struck out,” she said.
She likes assessing players as they come up to bat. If a player seems nervous, she might throw something a little easier to get their confidence up before trying to strike them out, Westphal said.
David Spencer, Westphal’s rec league coach, remembers a game last summer when Westphal pitched five perfect innings in a row, meaning there were no hits, no walks and no errors.
“It was intense pressure, and she was just setting them down one after another,” Spencer said. “She was a strike throwing machine and the joy on her face when she would come off the mound. It was the most impressive performance that I’ve ever seen by a 13-year-old pitcher.”
Spencer described her as an ideal player to coach.
“Avery is a great teammate, always upbeat and always cheering on her teammates. She takes a real joy in the game,” he said. “She’ll be the first person at every practice and the last one to leave and the firs tone at every game to warm up.”
Spencer said the American Legion team has a strong track record of developing great players.
There are a handful of female players coming up in the younger leagues, something that Westphal finds inspiring, she said.
“It’s nice to have other people just trying for what they love and letting nothing stop them,” she said. “You can’t break boundaries if there’s no boundaries to break. And so, I love pushing. I’m not going to let anything stop be because (baseball) has been a passion of mine for so long.”
Throughout the last 10 years of playing in leagues, Westphal said she’s always just been treated as another member of the team.
“I am a female, so I don’t get as strong as guys do so I do have to work a lot harder to keep up on that,” she said, adding that she typically practices at least two days a week and has regular strength training sessions.
Looking ahead, Westphal said she’d love to play baseball in college. Her biggest goal is to play in the Major Leagues.
“I definitely really strive to be the first, because I know that if I work hard enough, I can make it there,” she said. “And I work hard on this because I love it so much.”
