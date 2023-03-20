Gallatin County is home to 36,000 cows, according to the Montana State University College of Agriculture.
Through a new collaboration between Bozeman School District and The Producer Partnership, a portion of those cows may soon find their way into the district’s cafeterias.
The Producer Partnership was founded to take in donated cattle, process them and give them to Montana food banks for those with food insecurity.
Matt Pierson, founder and president, comes from several generations of ranchers in the Livingston area. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, Pierson began donating cows to help out his hometown and the surrounding area.
“The whole idea of this kind of took off on its own from there,” Pierson said.
Normally, ranchers have “cull animals” — non-calf producing heifers, injured animals or retiring cows or bulls—that they either sell for low prices or “bury on the ranch,” according to Pierson’s website.
The partnership instead accepts those animals and processes them, allowing the producer to take a tax write-off and help those in need.
Moving that much volume led to processing issues, so Pierson decided in February 2021 to open his own processing facility. It’s the first federally inspected nonprofit processing facility in U.S., Pierson said.
That federal inspection status opened up the possibility of sending donated meat to school cafeterias across the state. So, when Bozeman approached Pierson about his organization, he was eager to start a partnership.
Bozeman School District food services director Brittany Selvig said the district goes through almost 16,000 pounds of ground beef a year. Pierson said meeting this demand through the Partnership is more than doable.
Pierson said his goal is to be sending out between 100,000 and 150,000 pounds of meat per quarter.
“I think that so many times we find people that want to help and they just don’t know how, and we’ve created a program that answers the question of how,” Pierson said.
Selvig said the school district tries to buy local beef, but it’s very expensive, especially in large quantities. The district gets a set amount of money for specific foods, including beef, classed as USDA Commodity Foods.
Getting beef through the partnership would not only put local beef in schools, it would also save the district money. That money could be put back into things such as buying other types of food or even raising salaries, Selvig said.
Selvig said the district has set up a way for people to donate money to the Partnership that benefits the schools directly. Donors can give through the district’s website at https://bsd7.revtrak.net/donations.
“That just makes me feel better knowing that it’s a local product that’s processed in a great way in an FDA facility,” said Selvig. “It just makes more sense to me.”
“We have to change this narrative of how we help each other,” Pierson said. “What started out as a way to kind of help people we knew in Livingston has turned into a project that I care deeply about.”
