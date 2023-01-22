 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Schools Legislature
Buy Now

The Montana State Capitol is projected into a classroom at Bozeman High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session.

“I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”


With less than a month in the books for the session, there are already a handful of bills that could have direct impacts to public education in the state at a time when more attention is on school rules.

Schools Legislature
Buy Now

School children prepare for recess at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Schools Legislature
Buy Now

Students at Hawthorne Elementary School walk through a hallway on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Schools Legislature
Buy Now

Lars Hoff's fourth grade math class works on the floor of their classroom at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred