A bill that would allow parents to transfer their kids to any school district in the state without paying tuition has passed the Legislature and is on its way to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 203 allows transfers to any public school as long as parents are willing to transport their child there.

When bill sponsor Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, first took HB 203 before the House Education Committee in January, he said, “There will be winners and losers depending on whether your district has a net increase in out-of-district students or a net decrease.”


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

