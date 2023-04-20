A bill that would allow parents to transfer their kids to any school district in the state without paying tuition has passed the Legislature and is on its way to the governor’s desk.
House Bill 203 allows transfers to any public school as long as parents are willing to transport their child there.
When bill sponsor Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, first took HB 203 before the House Education Committee in January, he said, “There will be winners and losers depending on whether your district has a net increase in out-of-district students or a net decrease.”
The bill had overwhelming support and is touted as a win for parental choice, but reviews from Bozeman-area school districts are mixed.
Manhattan Public Schools Superintendent Brian Ayers says his district has a closed enrollment policy, but he often gets calls from people wanting to transfer their kids in. With HB 203, he said he expects enrollment to increase.
But he has concerns.
Ayers believes people looking at Manhattan are attracted by smaller class sizes. The bill’s passage could inflate those class sizes to the maximum.
“That’s going to change the dynamic of who we are as a district,” Ayers said. “Who we are is why families move to Manhattan.”
Ayers worries that the impact to the district could be negative over time. Initial enrollment increases would bring budgets up, but already-limited resources would make it hard to meet student needs.
Manhattan, Ayers said, is already looking at opening its enrollment ahead of the bill’s 2024 implementation date and trying to cap class sizes to maintain the school’s identity.
Ultimately, Ayers said, the bill lets parents shop around for schools with no regard for the impacts it has on school districts.
Godfrey Saunders, superintendent of Belgrade School District, said things are still up in the air, but he isn’t as worried about his enrollment numbers.
“With any situation like this, there’s a novelty period, and I would suspect that we would lose some students...and we would have some students who want to come in,” Saunders said.
Godrey said once things settle down, he doesn’t expect there to be a significant drain or influx of students.
Enrollment in the district is closed, but Saunders said there is some room depending on grade level. Belgrade’s elementary numbers are up, he said, and high school numbers are down. The middle school is crowded, as well.
Having classes at capacity is not an ideal situation.
“You always want that personalization, and every district strives to serve its students,” Saunders said, and larger class size equals less ability to do that.
At the rate Belgrade is growing, there may not be room for transfers into the district, Saunders said. For the most part, though, Saunders said it’s too early to tell how HB 203 will affect Belgrade School District.
“I’m hopeful for the best,” he said. “I think that a lot of people from both sides of the aisle put a lot of effort into this. Hopefully mostly good things will come of it. It’s going to take some time and some adjustment, but we’ll get there.”
Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram said at this point they can’t predict net gain or loss of students and at what grade levels. Between now and 2024, they have to look at how they will coordinate with other districts to implement the moves.
Right now, Bozeman’s enrollment is closed. Bertram said it’s yet to be determined how many spots they’ll have open at the high school level. The elementary level has some room.
There’s a tax impact to think about as well, said Business and Operations Director Mike Waterman. He used the nearby independent Anderson School District as an example. They accept out of district kids, and parents pay tuition. He said 60 Bozeman kids go to Anderson.
When their parents stop paying tuition, the Bozeman taxpayer has to pick up that bill. The tuition then flows to offset the Anderson District’s tax bill, Waterman said.
Anderson Superintendent Kristi Jacobs said about 40% of her students pay tuition, which right now offsets general fund costs. When HB 203 takes effect, Jacobs said the district will have a $100,000 budget shortfall for the 2024-2025 school year.
She said they’re trying to look at their budget and build some reserves but may have to ask their voters for a levy to make up the funds.
“We’re looking at way to make sure that we don’t have to make large cuts,” Jacobs said, “so we’re trying to be proactive with that idea in mind.”
In Bozeman, HB 203 will have an impact on local taxpayers, Waterman said.
“The win-win for the Bozeman taxpayer and for the school district is to have our buildings full of kids who live in our boundaries,” Bertram said. “Having our buildings full benefits the school district, but having our buildings full of kids who don’t live in the boundaries doesn’t benefit our taxpayers.”
Bertram said the district is not afraid of this bill. Ultimately, it’s about what parents feel a district can offer their kids.
“If a family, due to convenience or opportunities, wants to bring their child to our school district, fantastic,” Bertram said. “If a family, due to opportunities or convenience, wants to leave the school district and go somewhere else, fantastic.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.