The Bozeman School District is making plans to expand its online school options into next year and create an online charter school for a post-pandemic world.
The K-8 online school and online high school would expand on what the district launched at the start of the pandemic and reflect a need for flexible learning, according to administrators.
“If we don’t provide more flexible options, we’re a bit worried a private charter (school) would,” Interim Co-Superintendent Casey Bertram said during a board meeting on Feb. 8.
The Bozeman Online School has offered a 100% remote school option for kindergarten through eight grades since August. In an effort continue offering that option, the district is in the early stages of applying to create a charter school, the Bozeman Online Charter School.
The charter school would be what Cale VanVelkinburgh, principal of the Bozeman Online School, has called ‘remote learning 3.0.’
The school would be a combination of “remote learning, in-person support and enhancement meetings, expeditionary learning (outdoor and community learning projects), flexible scheduling, and competency-based learning,” the school documents said.
Competency-based learning allows students to advance through curriculum and lessons at the pace of their own learning.
A virtual parent meeting scheduled for Thursday evening was canceled due to a power outage but VanVelkinburgh sent a webinar and information to parents on Friday.
Families will have from Feb. 15 to 22 to complete an interest survey for enrolling in the online school next academic year.
The school board will decide whether to move forward with the charter school application on Feb. 17, and the application will be due to the state on March 1.
Registration would open for the K-8 online school from March 22 to April 2.
During a presentation to the school board on Feb. 8, VanVelkinburgh said the online option has worked well for many families, including those whose kids are enrolled in non-school related activities that require travel, like figure skating.
“We’re seeing the various needs of our community,” he said. “It’s a great time to start exploring these other options.”
VanVelkinburgh outlined a possible schedule that would see students in direct, remote instruction from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by support and enrichment either in-person or remote from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Expeditionary days would be added in either weekly, every other week or monthly.
The online option for Bozeman and Gallatin high schools would expand off what is being offered but with a few changes, according to principals Dan Mills and Erica Schnee.
Mills and Schnee held a parent information session Wednesday evening with about 15 parents. The meeting showed there was a need for an online option, but many families also said it was a challenge to know what August will hold.
Mills and Schnee said having the parent interest feedback gives them the opportunity to plan their master schedules around the need for an online option.
Like the Bozeman Online School, the remote high school option would also see some changes next school year.
Unlike the current Track C students — which are enrolled in high school classes alongside in-person students — Bozeman Online High School students would be scheduled for online sections of classes with only online students.
The online high school teachers will likely also be teaching in-person classes but not in a separate class, unlike what is happening this school year.
“This will allow teachers to prepare differently for each mode, just as they would prepare for a different subject in normal circumstances,” Mills and Schnee said in an emailed response.
Although students will be enrolled in the Bozeman Online High School, they will remain Bozeman or Gallatin high students.
Unlike the Bozeman Online Charter School, the online high school will operate as a school within a school, eliminating the need to apply to become a charter school, the two principals said.
“Since the online high school students will remain associated with Bozeman and Gallatin High, we do not need those accreditation variances,” Mills and Schnee said.
Parents interested in the online high school option for next school year have until Feb. 19 to complete an enrollment survey. The principals said this allows them to begin the staffing process and review student elective requests for the online schools. Once the class options have been reviewed, the principals will follow up with the families who selected the online option.
Both the K-8 online school and the online high school would make changes to enrollment too. Instead of being able to flip between online and in-person school options throughout the quarter or semester, families will be asked to commit to the online school.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.