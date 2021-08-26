'On the first day it comes alive': Bozeman School District prepares to welcome students back five days a week

It’s an overcast, cool August afternoon. In a summer that has been hot, dry and clouded in an almost-apocalyptic shroud of smoke, the rain clouds hanging low on the mountains behind Bozeman High School’s Van Winkle Stadium are a welcome sight. There’s the occasional drizzle as the high school’s marching band lines up and counts their steps, sans instruments.
For the first time in two years, the band camp is back in session with 45 Bozeman High students learning the routine they’ll perform at their opening football game in mid-September, their first regular season since fall 2019.
Without this dedicated time, it would be almost impossible to get the students up to speed, Band Director Kelly Berdahl said.
This time last year, the school district, under the leadership of former Superintendent Bob Connors, was wrapped in an intense debate over how the school year would start, hashing out a blended learning model and rolling out a new learning management system in the few weeks before school started.
It was a time of uncertainty, tension and rapidly evolving plans as the pandemic cast a hazy pall over what shape education in the Bozeman schools would take.
Within a few months, as the delta variant spread, that collective sigh of relief turned sour. COVID-19 transmission has increased locally in the past three weeks, with cases 2.5 to 3 times higher than what they were in August of last year.
On Aug. 23, the school board implemented a mask requirement for the start of school and authorize the superintendent to establish or lift the mask mandate across grade bands based on weeks-long trends in transmission rates or sudden and substantial increases.
The decision had some parents calling for a stricter universal mask requirement while others said there should be a mask-optional policy with parents making the decision on whether their children would wear a mask.
Ahead of the board’s vote, interim Superintendent Casey Bertram said the district was excited to be starting five days a week in-person learning instead of with a hybrid model and he was hopeful the district and Bozeman community would manage COVID-19 to keep students in school full time.
“We’re hopeful that getting kids back in school, getting families back into routines will help to calm down some of the heightened anxiousness,” he said.
While acknowledging there was a divide on controversial issues like equity work and strategies for dealing with COVID-19, Bertram said it was not a divide specific to the school district but instead mirrored a larger division seen across the country.
“In terms of healing the divide, that doesn’t happen during public comment during board meetings. It happens on a day-to-day basis,” Bertram said.
While uncertainty swirled around them in the last weeks of summer, the schools started to come alive again as teachers and staff prepared for a year that they’re hoping will look more like a normal school year than one upended by a pandemic.
Empty schools
It’s a Friday afternoon, nine days before school starts, and Tom Kehle, head custodian, and Mike Adoph, day custodian, are rolling a few tables and stacks of chairs down the halls of Sacajawea Middle School.
Throughout the summer, custodians like Kehle and Adoph have been deep-cleaning each classroom, waxing the floors and repainting parts of the school.
“This summer was crazy busy,” Adoph said, adding the school had been short staffed with custodians for part of it. “... It’s the hardest part (of the year). Now we’re just finishing up with the last week or so.”
The duo was working to get the building ready for the school’s orientation the following week and professional development days for teachers, Kehle said.
Per recent school district discussions, the cleaning and disinfecting this year will look much like it did last year with a continued emphasis on hand-washing and building ventilation improvements.
While there were some COVID-19 plans, like masking, that have been up in the air ahead of the start to school, Bertram said cleaning and ventilation are strategies the district can depend on. The district has upgraded air filters to MERV 13, which he called an industry standard.
“Whenever possible, we have maximized the amount of fresh air the system is pulling in,” he said, adding there were limits to that when the weather turned cold.
Once the students return, Kehle and Adoph’s work days will begin at 6 a.m. to get the building opened. Four night custodians, three of which are already hired, will come in on the afternoons and work through the evening to get the building cleaned.
“During the summer, it’s just a few of us. So I love when (teachers and students) start coming back in,” Adoph said. “It’s just normal to have them here. It’s what it's for.”
It’s a feeling Karen Hancock, executive secretary at Longfellow Elementary School, can relate to. The joy of her job is interacting with families, students and teachers, she said.
“This period of time, while it's super productive because I don't have the minute-to-minute interruptions we have during the school year, it doesn’t have any of those magic moments that happen in the school day,” said Hancock, who has been in the building since Aug. 10.
For the families of the rising first graders, many of them haven’t been in their child’s school yet, Hancock said, adding that it was a sad effect of the pandemic.
“This is a year where there are so many feelings and apprehensions and stress from families and it all eases when they get to see their kids come into school and have a successful school day and know they’re going to be safe,” she said. “In any year, there can be anxiety in returning to school, even when there is no pandemic.”
During recent discussions on COVID-19 related protocols, Bertram and the trustees have reiterated the importance of allowing parents and visitors into the schools, unlike last year where there was limited access to decrease possible exposures and to more easily contact trace.
“Public schools are the hub of the community and what we found during COVID, when our doors were in essence shut to the public, it created a communication void,” Bertram said. “... When we have a regular flow of visitors that are parents but are also business owners and community members, it gives our public a better sense and pulse in our public schools.”
Bertram said he was hopeful that having the schools return to a more open way of operating during this coming school year would help reinforce those connections and heal some of the division that has occurred since the pandemic’s start.
With parents and visitors allowed back in the school buildings, Bertram said “they’re not going to see what they saw in the news,” but instead will see dedicated, expert teachers and engaged students.
It’s a feeling shared by many building principals and staff members.
“It feels like, even though COVID is around, we can breathe. We can get back to somewhat of what we would like to do," said Jennifer Wesphal, principal of Irving Elementary School.
Everyone in the district is especially excited to have parents back in the buildings and to have a closer to normal school year, Westphal said.
“We serve the families, not just the students,” she said. “... Being able to welcome them into the building is huge.”
At Irving, Westphal and her staff will literally roll out the red carpet for students and their families on the first day of school, offering each student the opportunity to get the star treatment with a photo op for parents.
“We’re excited and then on the first day it comes alive,” she said. “School is meant to be filled with children.”
Coming back alive
Back at Sacajawea, Kehle and Adoph are talking with Sally Bell, a French teacher, who returned to the building early to get some furniture moved around to better accommodate the 30 students she’ll have in class this year.
“I think we’re all a bit more like, 'OK, we did it last year. It can’t be any worse,'” Bell said.
Last school year was stressful for most teachers with things changing rapidly and the roll-out of Canvas, the learning management system, Bell said. Throughout the school year, teachers also grappled with added challenge of supporting the students who were in and out of quarantine, many of them repeatedly.
”We’ll see how long they last before they start going (out for quarantines),” Bell said. “... That’s the hard thing, keeping them going during quarantine. Everyone does everything they can but poor parents, they can’t keep taking time off of work.”
Quarantines are likely to look different this year due to a new state law, House Bill 702, that prohibits anyone from treating someone differently based on vaccination status. While the district has said it will continue to work with the Gallatin City-County Health Department on contact tracing, the department no longer has the authority to enforce quarantines for a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case and can only recommend it.
Based on its reading of HB 702, the district had decided not to inquire about students’ COVID-19 vaccination status but parents or students could volunteer that information if they wanted, Bertram said.
In a recent communication to the Bozeman community, Bertram asked people to consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already and to take a quarantine recommendation from the health department seriously to ensure schools can “keep kids in classes five days a week.
“We’re hopeful that any sort of increase in vaccination status in our schools or community will positively impact our ability to keep students in school,” Bertram said.
For many language teachers, there’s the added challenge of teaching a foreign language while wearing a mask. Bell said she typically tries to over-enunciate, but with a mask, students aren’t able to see how she says the words and it’s harder for her to hear their pronunciation.
“It’s more difficult for us to pick up on those mistakes that they’re making early on,” Bell said.
A lot of the staff at Sacajawea Middle School have the sense that there won't be as many uncertainties or unknowns around the day-to-day school experience, Principal Gordon Grissom said. He said this year feels like a blend of a traditional school year and last year’s heightened anxiety and health restrictions due to COVID-19.
“Last year at this time, everything was through the lens of COVID and this year it feels like we’re still dealing with it but we’re moving on. We’re going to be able to focus on some really strong academic things as well,” he said.
Grissom acknowledged that even with a more normal year, there is still disappointment from many people who feel Bozeman isn’t where they thought it would be at the end of the school year.
“There’s disappointment,” he said. “I’m disappointed that, unfortunately, as a community we have not managed COVID as much as we would like. And so we are recognizing that, depending on what the board of trustees decides, that we would still be under COVID protocol.”
The focus now for the educators and administrators who spoke with the Chronicle is to ensure the physical safety of students while also supporting their mental and emotional needs.
“Coming out of the year that has just ended, we’re being really sensitive in terms of the needs of the kids emotionally,” Grissom said. “We want to make sure we’re establishing an environment that is going to be supportive of them feeling safe and comfortable.”
In addition to academics, social and emotional support will be a priority for the district and each school will set individual goals around it, Bertram said.
“We know that hybrid learning and remote learning was hard on a lot of students,” he said. “We also know that we collectively lived this 18 month sort of trauma experience together.”
For many students, they’ve lost out on the social aspect of school, with canceled sports events, concerts and dances.
The current senior class were sophomores when the school district first went fully remote after spring break. Their junior year was filled with a blended learning model and canceled or modified events with limited attendance, Bertram said
“Now those entering seniors, we’re hoping that we can get back to something more typical,” he said.
It’s a sentiment shared by many of the Bozeman High Band students as they break for lunch on the fourth day of their camp.
There’s the sense among a group of about eight students who spoke with the Chronicle that whatever this year holds, it can’t include quite as many changes as last year, where they saw the launch of a part-time in person schedule, half of their classmates started at the new high school and renovations on their own school kicked into high gear.
They’re hoping this year will see a return to the Friday night home games, after-school practices, showcase events at Montana State University and marching band competitions.
“There’s so many traditions outside of what we’re doing here, like Senior Night and having band camp, hanging out with the band and going to IHop after games, just these little traditions that I’m glad I get to do one more time before I leave,” said Sienna Chandler, one of the senior band leaders.
It's a collective hope that there will be more of these moments this school year. Moments like counting out steps on astroturf under a gray sky while the rain clears the smoke from the air.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.