People wait for rolling carts to bring luggage into Hyalite Hall during MSU's move-in weekend on Monday, August 23, 2021. The school expected more than 3,500 students to move into residence halls over the course of four days.
People wait for rolling carts to bring luggage into Hyalite Hall during MSU's move-in weekend on Monday, August 23, 2021. The school expected more than 3,500 students to move into residence halls over the course of four days.
Montana State University students will begin moving in on Friday, ahead of the Aug. 24 start to the semester.
Between 3,000 and 4,000 students are expected to be moving in on campus, with the university advising people to be aware of the increased traffic around campus from Aug. 19 through 23.
In a news release, the university’s parking services manager Chancey Ringer recommended people avoid Garfield Street to limit traffic around the North Hedges and South Hedges residence halls. Additionally, a portion of South 12th Avenue — between Grant and Garfield streets — in front of the two halls will become a one-way street during the weekend.
Students have been assigned two-hour time slots to move in starting at 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. Volunteers will also be on hand to help students move their possessions into their rooms. If people would like to volunteer, they can register online.
Students and families can search for recommended driving routes to their residence halls online at montana.edu/housing/halls/moving_in.html. They can also print off vehicle parking permits specifically for move-in weekend online.
While the majority of graduate students choose to live off campus, roughly 300 graduate students will be moving into student apartments at the university, MSU spokesman Michael Becker said in an emailed response to questions.
“For graduate students who prefer to live on campus, the university offers living arrangements in the apartments, depending on a given student’s situation with spouses, children and roommates,” he said.
Unlike previous years, the university won’t have quarantine and isolation housing available to students living on campus this year. It is advising students, faculty and staff to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
“As we have throughout the pandemic, we encourage students, faculty and staff who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or any contagious illness, to stay home and to seek medical help when needed, and to communicate with their professors who will work with them to make up for absences due to illness,” according to Becker.
If students are looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, they can do so by appointment at Student Health Partners located in the Swingle Health Center on campus. The university also has several influenza vaccine clinics planned for September through October, according to Becker.
Student Health Partners’ on-campus clinic will also provide testing for students by appointment. Students can sign up online.
“We are looking forward to a fantastic year back in person at Montana State University, offering the on-campus experiences that our students need and which we know will further help them make connections, connect with MSU resources and earn their degrees,” Becker said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.