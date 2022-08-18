Let the news come to you

Montana State University students will begin moving in on Friday, ahead of the Aug. 24 start to the semester.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 students are expected to be moving in on campus, with the university advising people to be aware of the increased traffic around campus from Aug. 19 through 23.

In a news release, the university’s parking services manager Chancey Ringer recommended people avoid Garfield Street to limit traffic around the North Hedges and South Hedges residence halls. Additionally, a portion of South 12th Avenue — between Grant and Garfield streets — in front of the two halls will become a one-way street during the weekend.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

