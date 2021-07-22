editor's pick Nonprofits, charities aim to help families get school supplies, prepare for school year By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Jul 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Desks sit empty in classroom at Emily Dickinson Elementary School in September 2020. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local nonprofits and charities are preparing for an increased need for financial assistance and school supplies from families ahead of the start to this school year.One of those charities, the Salvation Army, launched its annual Tools for School fundraiser and hopes to increase the number of children it’s able to provide school supplies to this year.There are multiple options for people to help out with the school supply drive, said Rick Larson, corps officer for Bozeman’s Salvation Army chapter. People can donate new supplies directly, order them from a Walmart registry and have them sent to the Salvation Army, or donate money for the organization to purchase the supplies it needs. Larson estimates the group gave out around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies last year. He’s hoping to collect enough supplies and donations to put together at least 300 kits this year.“We’re anticipating there’s going to be more need from families,” he said. “…There’s a very high percentage of families that are only one or two paychecks away, if something happened, of not being able to have rent because the rent has gone so high.”Larson said he doesn’t want families to have to decide between feeding their children and buying school supplies.“Anything we can do to help out those families from having to struggle,” he said.Donations are accepted now through Aug. 9 with a drop off site at 32. S. Rouse Ave. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. There are also Salvation Army drop off boxes scattered through different churches in town, including at Grace Bible Church.The supplies pick-up event will look similar to what occurred last year, with families able to pick up backpacks at the Bozeman Public Library on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch provided.The annual Tools for School drive is a partnership with the Salvation Army, Family Promise of Gallatin Valley and Love Inc.Families are asked to sign up ahead of the event by signing up online with Love Inc. or via phone at 406-587-3008. They should also bring school supply lists to ensure they get the materials needed for their grade level. Larson said they’re always looking for volunteers to help out and interested people can contact the Salvation Army.While the drive is for anyone in Gallatin County, Larson said, the only distribution site is in Bozeman but he’d love to partner with people outside of town to coordinate other possible distribution sites.The Bozeman Schools Foundation is also helping families get school supplies. It has reached over 90% of its fundraising aim for its annual school supply drive, with $11,000 raised in donations out of a $12,000 goal, according to its website.The fundraiser encourages elementary school and middle school families to buy school supply kits through an online site and have them delivered to their home, with $5 of each kit going to their school’s parent advisory council and the foundation.Through sponsors it also provides 300 of the school supply kits for free to families that need them.Thrive, a nonprofit that supports children and families, is preparing for the start to school and will relaunch two programs — Dynamic Dads and Gym Days — that it had put on hold during the pandemic.Vanessa Skelton, major gifts officer with Thrive, said it’s not clear yet what the need from families will be this year but last year had one of the highest demands for services it has seen. The nonprofit served about 200 new families and dispensed $25,000 in emergency relief funds.“Generally, it’s not that big of an amount,” she said. “Last year it was just astronomical the amount of gas and grocery gift cards we went through too.”The nonprofit saw a 481% increase in the need for emergency assistance funds and a 167% increase in mental health referrals from families.“It was a tough, tough year for a lot of families,” she said.The parent liaisons, which are in every Bozeman School District school and connect families to resources, will begin touching base with parents, both those returning and new to the district, in the next month, she said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Tags Supply Rick Larson School Economics Commerce Institutes Salvation Army Charity Nonprofit Kit 