A local nonprofit is offering expanded child care scholarships for Gallatin County families thanks to $100,000 in funding from the city of Bozeman.

Child Care Connections Montana, based in Bozeman, started accepting applications last week for its Gap Child Care Scholarship, which provides an option for families who traditionally haven’t qualified for financial support.

“The reason it’s called the Gap Scholarship is because we want to be able to fill the gaps and address some of those barriers,” said Sarah Peterson, family engagement coordinator for Child Care Connections Montana.


