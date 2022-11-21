A local nonprofit is offering expanded child care scholarships for Gallatin County families thanks to $100,000 in funding from the city of Bozeman.
Child Care Connections Montana, based in Bozeman, started accepting applications last week for its Gap Child Care Scholarship, which provides an option for families who traditionally haven’t qualified for financial support.
“The reason it’s called the Gap Scholarship is because we want to be able to fill the gaps and address some of those barriers,” said Sarah Peterson, family engagement coordinator for Child Care Connections Montana.
The scholarship uses the local median income rather than the federal poverty line to determine eligibility, allowing more families to apply who might need additional support.
To qualify, applicants must have an annual household income of less than $131,000 per year for a family of four as opposed to $41,628 per year for a family of four with the Best Beginnings scholarship, a state subsidy for low-income families.
“We still have a lot of families that are having a hard time affording child care and don’t qualify for that subsidy for a number of reasons. Income is a major one of those reasons,” Peterson said. “We want to expand the scholarship for middle income families.”
Another barrier for some families with the Best Beginnings Scholarship is the requirement to have state licensed child care. The new Gap Scholarship opens it up to families who rely on a family member or neighbor for child care to use the money to cover those costs.
Child care costs are typically the largest expense behind housing for most local families, Peterson said. On average, child care for two children in Montana can use around 25% of a family’s annual income. The federal Department of Health and Human Services has said the standard for affordability should be around 7% of annual household income.
The grant from the city was approved and the fund officially launched on Nov. 14, with just over 30 applicants by Monday afternoon, according to Peterson. The nonprofit estimates they have funding for at least 45 families, possibly more.
“This is an opportunity for families to participate in the workforce and be productive in the workforce. It’s allowed many of our families to go to a more full-time schedule. It’s been a stepping stone for families to get back to the workforce and participate in the Montana economy,” Peterson said.
The scholarship provides child care funding to families for three months on a tiered system, with 100% of the costs covered the first month, 60% the second month and 30% the third month.
“It provides some time for those families to address some challenges and barriers when it comes to child care,” Peterson said.
Scholarship recipients also meet with Peterson to connect with other resources and nonprofit supports.
“That gives us an opportunity to chat and talk about some of those barriers and challenges and find a solution for that and connect them to resources,” she said.
Child Care Connections first launched the Gap Scholarship in Park County earlier this year through a grant from Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. The money from the city of Bozeman expands it to Gallatin County residents.
Peterson said she’s heard from Park County families who received the scholarship that they felt more productive at work and less worried about their child care.
There are hopes the nonprofit can expand the scholarship across the state and is seeking donations to keep it operating beyond the city of Bozeman’s grant.
