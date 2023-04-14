Let the news come to you

Giving an apple to a teacher is a practice that dates back to the 16th century when teachers received bushels of apples to pay for a child’s education.

Today, public education is free but the tradition remains.

The Bozeman Schools Foundation keeps the old custom alive by handing out Apple Awards to teachers nominated by the public for their hard work and dedication.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

