Giving an apple to a teacher is a practice that dates back to the 16th century when teachers received bushels of apples to pay for a child’s education.
Today, public education is free but the tradition remains.
The Bozeman Schools Foundation keeps the old custom alive by handing out Apple Awards to teachers nominated by the public for their hard work and dedication.
Anyone can nominate a teacher for an Apple through the Foundation’s online portal, which opens April 15. The nominator donates money to the Foundation, and the teacher receives a certificate and an apple in recognition. Teachers can receive more than one Apple each year, and they’re given out during Teacher Appreciation Week May 8-12.
Nominators can even write a message to the teacher that will be printed on the certificate.
Longtime Apple nominator and foundation board member Melissa Moran said she didn’t know what Apple Awards were until she joined the board.
“When I became a foundation member, and I understood Apple Awards and I understood their thought process behind it, I couldn’t wait to give a teacher an Apple Award,” she said.
Any staff member can receive an Apple, and Moran recalled seeing one go to a school nurse. She said elementary teachers get the most because those parents are easier to reach than middle or high school parents.
Hawthorne Elementary School 3rd grade teacher Luci McCausland has received about 20 Apple Awards in her 18 years as a teacher.
“It gives parents a unique way to honor teachers and also to honor public education in general,” she said.
She said she likes that the award has a deeper purpose of helping students because the money goes back into district programs. Those programs include Links to Literacy, Spark Grants and teacher and staff appreciation events.
McCausland said so many teachers put their heart and soul into caring for kids, not just educating them. While Bozeman has always been supportive of education, that's not always the message that educators get. That makes the Apples even more important to showing teachers how much they mean to students and parents.
Moran said when she asks her children if they want to give an Apple to their teachers, she tells them, “Teachers like to be appreciated, and it’s important to show their teacher how much they care, how much they mean (and) what a difference they make because I do think teachers are underappreciated.”
