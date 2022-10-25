Let the news come to you

Two candidates are vying for the Gallatin County superintendent of schools position, which supervises public school, private school and home school students throughout the county.

Republican incumbent Matthew Henry is running against John Nielson, a Democrat, for the four-year term.

The position organizes head counts for students in the county and acts as the top administrator for four rural school districts. The superintendent of schools is also a link between the Montanan Office of Public Instruction and local school districts.

