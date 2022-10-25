Two candidates are vying for the Gallatin County superintendent of schools position, which supervises public school, private school and home school students throughout the county.
Republican incumbent Matthew Henry is running against John Nielson, a Democrat, for the four-year term.
The position organizes head counts for students in the county and acts as the top administrator for four rural school districts. The superintendent of schools is also a link between the Montanan Office of Public Instruction and local school districts.
Henry, who was appointed in 2017 by the county commission, ran unopposed in 2018. He said it wasn’t really a question if he would run again this year.
“I want to represent the values of Gallatin County residents and K-12 education,” Henry said. “Decisions that the county superintendent makes as chief education officer should be reflective or representative of residents in the county at large rather than a particular constituency.”
For Henry, those values include protecting the innocence of children, respecting the roles of parents and holding high standards for education. As an example, Henry pointed to when he appointed a Bozeman School Board trustee after one was found to have moved out of district.
“That was a decision that I had to consider what would the county at large expect me to do in this situation. Would they want me to be beholden to the school district or the board’s opinion and whether the board wanted me to or not, I really couldn’t think that way. I had to think this has now arrived at a higher level and I had to make decisions for the county at large,” he said.
Henry highlighted his education experience, with his first teaching job in a one-room schoolhouse. He later taught fifth grade in Livingston, was an elementary and junior high school principal, a private school administrator and his own children are homeschooled.
“All of my education experience is brought to bear in this position and being able to be in a position of influence and to innovate things in the office, that’s very rewarding. And to know that I’m doing it all for the sake of children and parents and education, it feels good,” Henry said.
If reelected, Henry said he would continue updating and streamlining the county superintendent’s office. As an example, Henry said the office now has an interactive school district boundary map online and has digitized historic school records.
Henry would like the office to continue improving school board election processes by posting information about candidates and bond and levy initiatives on the county website. The May 2022 school board election was the first the county superintendent’s office posted school board candidate questions and answers.
Henry said the position of county superintendent is important during this time of “turmoil” in education.
“One advantage I have as county superintendent is that I can uphold high standards for education. I can be the office that grounds education. It’s above the school district level so when you get to the county there should be a degree of seriousness or maturity or experience or levelheadedness.”
Nielson said his 23 years of experience in the education world qualify him for the county superintendent position. He has worked as a classroom teacher from third grade to high school and an instructional coach for teachers in public and private schools. His own children are enrolled in Bozeman Public Schools and were homeschooled by Nielson during the pandemic.
“You’re essentially the accountant for all kids in the county whether they’re homeschooled, private school or public school. I have experience in all three domains that comes from the teacher and the family and the administrative side,” Nielson said.
Nielson sees he role as an ally to the families and teachers of students in the district — whether private, public or homeschooled — and a liaison between state government and local school districts. He said he’s interested in how a county superintendent can help get the voices of smaller schools in the county heard at the state-level.
He would like to be a connecting force across public schools, private schools and homeschool families in the county.
“We’re all in this together. We all care about kids, and we all want them educated and sure some people have different ideas of how to do that and that’s great. I think they should have those choices and I think knowing what someone else does is also very helpful in the process,” he said.
Nielson said it’s odd that the race is partisan, and voters should instead consider who they think is the most capable for the job.
“We’re in a time where the world has brought politics to education and made it divisive and we need to move back from that because I don’t think we’re that far apart,” Nielson said. “We need schools, and we need a diversity of schools to fit the needs of our kids and our family’s desires.”
The big issues Nielson sees ahead for schools are staff shortages, housing, cost of living impacts and a decline in students choosing to go into teaching at Montana State University.
If elected, Nielson said he would prioritize getting to know the individual schools, particularly the small one- and two-room schoolhouses which the county superintendent acts as administrator of, and connect students throughout the county to the larger community around them, including businesses, MSU, and nonprofits.
“I think the education systems that we have in place just need support and they need us to care and be involved,” Nielson said. “It’s always good to have disagreement on things but in the end it’s all about supporting what goes on.”
