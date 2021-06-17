Spaced 10 feet apart and lining a path in Bozeman Pond Park are displays featuring colorful pages of a children’s book, a new project aiming to get children active while improving their reading skills.
Each of the 18 stations, part of a partnership between Montana State University and the city of Bozeman, features pages of a children’s book so families can walk the path together while reading. The first book is “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister, with plans to rotate the book monthly.
“It’s a fun book that talks to children about sharing and how if you’re not going to share you won’t have friends. Plus, it has a wise, old octopus in it,” said Karie Orendorff, assistant professor of health and physical education at MSU.
Orendorff, who led the project, said she first thought of the idea of reading stations at a park during her time working in Rhode Island, where she learned of a study that found that children who are physically active can learn information better.
“I thought why not a park that’s there forever. We can change the books out and families can come together to read,” Orendorff said.
The project had been in the works for almost a year when Orendorff approached the city of Bozeman about the possibility of creating it in one of the parks. The city provided a matching grant after she received a $5,000 Faculty Excellence Grant from MSU in December, she said.
While the health enhancement major at MSU donated the books that were used for the first month, Orendorff said she’s hoping local businesses will donate money for future months. They’re asking for donations of $250, which is what they estimate the cost to purchase the 18 books needed to fill the stations.
The program has a some sets of books donated but hasn’t determined what next month’s will be.
Students from Hyalite Elementary School explored the literacy walk on June 7 to help celebrate the opening of the book stations for the school’s literacy festival, Orendorff said.
MSU health enhancement students led groups of elementary students around the walk, with many of the children helping to read the pages out loud.
“They loved it. They were running from structure to structure,” she said. “… The students that took kids around said they were very engaged and very excited about everything.”
Orendorff said the students were also excited to see the artwork they contributed to the stations.
“There won’t always be artwork in there but if we can get it, we’ll add it,” she said.
The program is hoping to build a habit of physical activity and reading with Bozeman families. With the program running from mid-April to mid-October, it will give parents the opportunity to get outside and take a walk beyond the often hectic couple of summer months, Orendorff said.
“My favorite memories as a kid are when my parents read to me,” Orendorff said. “I’m hoping that families will enjoy this during the day, in the evenings, just walk around and enjoy reading the books.”
