A conservative Christian organization praised a Bozeman School District policy change that distinguished between clubs that are and aren’t related to curriculum, allowing a controversial group to become an officially recognized student organization again.
Last year, the school district withdrew official student club status from Bozeman High School’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes after students raised concerns and a legal expert confirmed it violated the district’s anti-discrimination polices.
In August, the board voted to approve a new policy that would distinguish between the two types of groups. The new policy distinction allows the FCA to become a non-curricular group.
This week, the Alliance Defending Freedom, a national conservative Christian nonprofit representing the student group, released a press release “commending Bozeman High School for correcting its error and restoring rightful status” to the group.
“Students have the constitutionally protected freedom to organize around their shared beliefs,” ADF senior counsel Tyson Langhofer said in the news release.
The Arizona-based group is known for fighting gay rights issues up to the U.S. Supreme Court, including a 2018 victory involving a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple’s wedding because of his Christian faith.
The group had previously sent a letter to the district asking for a change and possibly threatening legal action.
“The policy treats like organizations the same so all of the curricular related clubs and non-curricular clubs will be treated the same and nobody will be treated differently,” he said.
Johnson said between the two high schools there are about 31 clubs — like French Club, Science Olympiad Club and Student Council — that are curricular student clubs because they relate to classes and education in the schools.
Curricular clubs are allowed to use school facilities, the school’s name and logo, have advisers eligible for a stipend and run finances through the district, he said.
Non-curricular clubs are student-led clubs that meet on school grounds but aren’t considered school-sponsored and aren’t eligible for an adviser stipend.
Bob Veroulis, state director of the Montana Fellowship of Christian Athletes, told the Chronicle the group drafted a legal brief but never filed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the group was happy with the district’s policy changes and decided not to file the brief. Without the distinction between the two types of clubs, the FCA was being singled out, he said.
“That’s all we were seeking for the students … It’s about the kids and their being able to have their First Amendment rights,” he said. “We just wanted to make sure there was equal footing.”
Last year, four Bozeman High students raised concerns that the FCA club discriminated against LGBTQ students. The students — Maggie Callow, Katherine Callow, Esmie Hurd and Kate Bick — had expressed concerns with school officials for seven months that the FCA’s national statement of faith and sexual purity pledge depicted homosexuality as a sin.
The pledge is required of adult leaders, but not student members.
In an emailed response to the Chronicle, Katherine Callow said she remained concerned that students may feel unwelcome in the club and perhaps in the school at large “because the national FCA remains an anti-LGBTQ organization.”
During the initial controversy last year, an attorney for the Montana School Board Association found that the national FCA policies and mission statement violated the district’s anti-discrimination policy, which included sexual orientation since 2008.
The policy states that the district “will make equal educational opportunities available for all students without regard to race, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, color, age, physical or mental disability, national origin or political beliefs.”
At the time, Bozeman school district officials gave the high school FCA chapter the choice to remain affiliated with the national FCA and change its status to an unofficial club or remain and official club but end its affiliation with the national organization.
Callow said while the distinction between the two clubs solves the legal issue for the district, it didn’t take steps to ensure students didn’t feel discriminated against.
“It does some to eliminate the school connection with the discrimination but it doesn’t remove it from our community,” she said.
She said she feels disappointed that the core issue is still somewhat unaddressed. She would like to see inclusivity training at the high school for teachers and staff members.
The Future Perfect Project, an LGBTQ youth organization that provides free arts workshops across the country, also contacted Callow and the other three students. But any event planning is on hold due to the pandemic.
“People that have rising concerns should speak out and not be in silence,” said Bick, one of the students involved. “We want the school to be an inclusive and welcoming space to all people.”
