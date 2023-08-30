Let the news come to you

The Bridger Foothills fire in 2020 burned around 8,000 acres along the south end of the Bridger Mountains, including more than 30 homes. Several residential neighborhoods were less than 2 miles from the wildfire. Since an ember can travel up to 4 miles ahead of an active wildfire front, those neighborhoods were well within range.

That reality, along with drought in the American West, was the focus of a unique project undertaken by Montana State University landscape design students this spring. The students, under the direction of adjunct professor Sonya Gimon, worked with a pair of Bozeman homeowners to integrate fire resilience and drought tolerance into new landscape design suggestions.

The course is part of the landscape design option within MSU’s environmental horticulture program. And while both drought and wildfire are well-known to Montana residents, Gimon said that, as with other climate impacts, the exciting challenge for landscape architects and designers is to balance various considerations to create resilient landscapes.


