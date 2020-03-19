Montana State University is urging all students to go home for the rest of the spring semester, telling students not to return to Bozeman after this week’s spring break and canceling all in-person classes in an effort to combat spread of the new coronavirus.
MSU President Waded Cruzado issued a statement late Wednesday saying these actions were being taken after receiving guidance that night from the commissioner of higher education’s office, responding to the severity of the outbreak and to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
MSU had earlier called for moving most classes from in-person to online instruction, but the new directive says that from now until May, “There will be no classroom instruction.”
“If you have another housing option, please do not return to campus after spring break,” Cruzado wrote.
Those living on campus were asked to consider finding an alternative housing option.
All fitness facilities are closed. All athletics practice and strength facilities are closed. The Renne Library is closed, though still available online. The Strand Union Building’s hours are now limited to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I want for you to think that this is a challenge that we can accept and conquer together,” Cruzado wrote. “As Bobcats, I am counting on you.”
More information is posted on MSU's website.
