Montana State University on Thursday released that it has seen record enrollment numbers for its spring semester.
In addition, MSU’s fall-to-spring retention was the highest the university has seen in a decade.
A total of 15,717 students are attending classes this semester, according to the university's latest headcount. Almost 2,000 of those are graduate students, and 1,100 are attending Gallatin College MSU.
The increase in enrollment was 15% more than last spring’s semester. Gallatin College led the university in enrollment growth.
Between fall and spring semesters, MSU reported that 90% of first-year students remained enrolled — a 10-year record.
Thursday’s release stated that full-time equivalent enrollment numbers were also up. The FTE number divides the total number of credits taken by all MSU students and divides it by 15, which is a full class load.
MSU's dual-enrollment numbers were up, as well, showing more high school students taking advantage of the opportunity to gain college credit, according to the release.
The university’s record total enrollment is 16,902 students set in 2018.
At the November Board of Regents meeting, MSU asked to spend $6 million to plan and design a new student housing facility. However, MSU spokesperson Michael Becker pointed out that because fall enrollment is larger than spring enrollment, the current housing and staff can handle the numbers.
Becker said MSU does anticipate a future need for student housing. A new hall would give the university the flexibility to house students without straining against capacity.
Becker said there’s no way to predict future enrollment numbers, but MSU wants to plan for increases.
“We certainly hope that students will continue to use Montana State when they make a decision about where they choose to pursue higher education,” Becker said.
