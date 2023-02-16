Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State University on Thursday released that it has seen record enrollment numbers for its spring semester.

In addition, MSU’s fall-to-spring retention was the highest the university has seen in a decade.

A total of 15,717 students are attending classes this semester, according to the university's latest headcount. Almost 2,000 of those are graduate students, and 1,100 are attending Gallatin College MSU.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.